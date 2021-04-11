Alexia putellas (Mollet del Vallès, 02/04/1994) continues to expand its legend in Spanish women’s football. An icon of Barça, the Catalan midfielder has made the leap to the captaincy in the Spanish team, in which he shares the bracelet with Irene Paredes and Jenni Hermoso. The news, which came to light in the run-up to the friendly between Spain and the Netherlands in Marbella, has not surprised anyone and responds to Alexia’s great leadership in the national team.

The captain of Barça and now of the National Team, with whom she has been a World Cup in 2015 and 2019 in Canada and France, he arrives at this appointment at the best moment of his career. With the ’11’ on his back in the Barça team and the ’14’ in honor of Virginia Torrecilla, who has just overcome a brain tumor, at La Roja, Alexia Putellas does not stop providing great moments on the green, where he shone at the premiere of his captaincy.

Without debuting with the bracelet yet, since Irene Paredes, first captain in the National Team, played, the Mollet del Vallès midfielder signed a real match against the Netherlands (1-0). Against the Dutch, Alexia gave a magic recital in the form of passes and great technical records. From his boots came the play that would end in the winning goal.

The Catalan put a ball in short from the corner for Pereira, who hung into the area so that Patri Guijarro finished off with his head and gave the victory to Spain. “You make better who plays next to you”, said about Alexia his partner and scorer in the friendly, Patri Guijarro. The Balearic responded like this to a compliment from Spain’s ’14’ on Twitter: “Playing with Patri Guijarro is … There are no words.”

But, the great level of Alexia Putellas has not been in this match, leaving in recent years resources for all tastes: great assists, sublime actions and goals, some with historical overtones such as the first at Camp Nou. Alexia is all that and more about green. And now all this will be accompanied by the captaincy at Barça and in Spain. The Catalan midfielder, who has been going to the National Team for 15 years and has already added 84 games with the Absolute, It has no roof and promises a lot of spectacle in Spanish women’s football.