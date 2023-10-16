He was only 18 years old. It was her first season wearing the Barça shirt in the women’s first team. That September 30, 2012, in a match against Sant Gabriel, Alexia Putellas scored her first goal for Barça under the command of Xavi Llorens. It would be the first of the 182 targets that would come later. Next to that very young Putellas was Sonia Bermúdez. The former soccer player scored another four goals that allowed them to win the match 7-1. Sonia was Barcelona’s top scorer at the time, and she was also one of the club’s top scorers. But Alexia had only just landed. After 12 seasons and 404 games as a culé, Putellas has broken the record for goals with Barça held by Jennifer Hermoso.

Alexia is a midfielder who leads in goals more than some forwards. Now, within the team, Jonatan Giráldez has moved her from the interior to the position of nine. Although for the coach there are no numbers or positions on the field, she has assured on several occasions. Alexia’s versatility doesn’t seem to matter either, and she has recovered from one of the most complicated injuries in football.

More information

“It is a privilege to be able to surpass my teammate Jenni,” commented Alexia after the complicated match against Atlético de Madrid last Sunday. Behind are Hermoso’s 181 goals and Bermúdez’s 123 with Barcelona. Also Asisat Oshoala’s 110 and Mariona Caldentey’s 95. Alexia scored, this year, in the third, fourth and fifth matchday, where in the 51st minute of a painful duel against Atlético he reached 182 goals as a Barça player. In total, she has accumulated 132 goals in the Spanish league, but the club’s highest record is in the Queen’s Cup with 20 and in the Women’s Champions League, where she equals Jenni’s 19.

Natalia Pablos knows great goals. The former Rayo Vallecano soccer player is the top scorer in the women’s league with 350 goals in the 15 seasons that she played for Rayo. “Playing for Barça is very complicated, and doing so for many years is even more so. Achieving these types of figures is within the reach of very few players, and especially now, when the level is increasing and it is more difficult to score,” says Pablos. But there is one thing that she is clear about: “If anyone could achieve it, it was a player like Alexia.”

Pablos insists on the change in women’s football: “The rival is increasingly competitive. Before we saw greater defeats, and now the results are increasingly closer.” For her, “they are records that have more and more value.” “If we add to the reduction in goals that it is strange to see a player for so many years in the same club, I don’t know if we will see a soccer player surpass Alexia’s goals,” says Lluís Cortés, former coach of FC Barcelona. But he believes that “we have to go beyond the statistics, and value what Alexia brings to the game.”

But all the top scorers in the women’s league per season since 2004 have something in common: they are forwards. However, Putellas goes outside the box. “It is a historical fact, but it is something natural that had to come seeing Alexia’s level and the conversion towards a total soccer player, who not only helps in game creation, but also in finishing and contributing goals,” explains Cortés. “She is very intelligent in occupying the area from the second line, where she is normally much less marked and takes advantage of it to score goals,” highlights her former coach.

More information

Before her knee crack, Alexia was the club’s top scorer in the 2021/22 season with 34 goals in 42 games. But that summer her ACL failed, and it wasn’t until May 21, in a match against Madrid CFF, that she scored again. It had been practically a year since she had scored. And, in that match in which Barcelona lost its unbeaten league record at the hands of its Madrid rival after 719 days, Alexia added another number to the counter.

Now, Putellas looks at a new horizon: Melanie Serrano’s record of 517 games with Barcelona. For Cortés, the “natural” thing is that he surpasses her: “This statistic could be a way to justify, objectively, how important Alexia is in a team where it is very difficult to be important,” concludes Cortés.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.