Culiacán.- On Friday, April 15 at 4:15 p.m. Alexia Janneth Martínez Reyes, 12, was last seen leaving her home located in the New Mexico neighborhood, in Culiacan, Sinaloathis Monday the 18th, the Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa issued a search file under the mechanism amber alert.
These are the personal details of Alexia Janneth: 12 years old; 1.54 meters; slim build; straight, short, light brown hair; White skin; large light colored eyes; medium mouth; thick lips and small mouth.
At the time of disappearance, she was wearing a black blouse., military style pants, black bag and white sneakers. She has a mole on her forehead and a scar on her chin.
If you have information that leads to his whereabouts, please call the numbers (800) 8 90 90 92 and 667 7 16 70 90. Alexia Janneth has search report number AASIN/031/2022.
Read more: New clue: Debanhi allegedly entered the transport company, but did not leave
My name is Juan Pablo Chaidez Aispuro, born in Culiacán, Sinaloa in a small family whose nucleus originally consisted of four people: father, mother and two children. From my earliest years I showed a taste for watching news and staying informed. I graduated from the 2014 – 2018 generation of the degree in Journalism, from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), the first in that career since its opening. As for professional experience, I was able to gain an apprenticeship for a period of six months in the sports area of the Noroeste newspaper, where I did professional internships. Later, I had the opportunity to spend another six months in the ranks of Radio Sinaloa, particularly in the news program Informativo Puro Sinaloa, of the state government. There I covered local issues, recorded voice for the news, contributed content for other broadcasts and had live participation. Since 2020 I have been in Debate, a company that opened the doors for me to integrate as a web reporter, and months later to occupy the position of Editor in the Debate.com.mx site.
see more
#Alexia #Janneth #disappeared #leaving #home #Culiacán #Sinaloa
Leave a Reply