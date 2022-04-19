Culiacán.- On Friday, April 15 at 4:15 p.m. Alexia Janneth Martínez Reyes, 12, was last seen leaving her home located in the New Mexico neighborhood, in Culiacan, Sinaloathis Monday the 18th, the Attorney General of the State of Sinaloa issued a search file under the mechanism amber alert.

These are the personal details of Alexia Janneth: 12 years old; 1.54 meters; slim build; straight, short, light brown hair; White skin; large light colored eyes; medium mouth; thick lips and small mouth.

At the time of disappearance, she was wearing a black blouse., military style pants, black bag and white sneakers. She has a mole on her forehead and a scar on her chin.

If you have information that leads to his whereabouts, please call the numbers (800) 8 90 90 92 and 667 7 16 70 90. Alexia Janneth has search report number AASIN/031/2022.

Read more: New clue: Debanhi allegedly entered the transport company, but did not leave