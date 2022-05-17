Winner of the triplet (League, Cup and Champions) in the 2021-22 season, The Best award, UEFA Best Player of the Year and brand new Ballon d’Or. Alexia Putellas (Mollet del Vallès, 1994) he has won absolutely everything with Barça, an achievement that could slightly relax any footballer, but not her. Because the Catalan midfielder is a true competitive animal that only thinks of one thing: winning. And doing it this Saturday (7:00 p.m.) against Lyon, in the Champions League final in Turin, is his most difficult challenge.

“If there is something more complicated than winning, it is to win again. Repeat it, get over yourself again, and that’s very complicated”, he declares to DAZN that of Mollet del Vallès, which adds: “It also wears out a lot, but worth every second”. Alexia being Alexia.

And it is that the ’11’ Blaugrana has before him a double challenge. The first has to do with power. enjoy the final in Turin and show the world one hundred percent of your good game on the pitch of the Juventus Stadium. Something that last year in Gothenburg he could not do, because his hamstring injury made him arrive limping and even doubted his presence in the final against Chelsea (4-0).

“I did the mental work of concentrating only on the game, as if I had no injury, don’t get frustrated for not being one hundred percent.”, she said she said to herself. Of course, that physical problem did not prevent Alexia from playing as she is used to by the public: scored the second from eleven meters and served the third to Aitana.

However, playing the final healthy can mean a extra motivation for the current Ballon d’Or, who also faces the team that beat them in their first final, that of Budapest (4-1). And it is that Lyon has been in seven of the last ten Champions League finals, winning five and losing oneand is the dominator of the competition with a total of seven trophies raised.

Alexia acknowledges this: “In the end, what they have done is very complicated. I don’t know if any team will do it again. It is clear that it is a challenge for all the teams to try to achieve what they did”. Mollet’s is facing its most complicated challenge.