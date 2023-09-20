Theater and film actor Alexei Yanin died at the age of 40 after 19 days in a coma

On the evening of September 19, it became known that Russian theater and film actor Alexei Yanin had passed away at the age of 40. His wife Daria reported this on her page.

“Lesha passed away today… This pain has no boundaries…” she wrote.

“For the last eight years, our theater actor Alexey Yanin has been struggling with the consequences of a severe stroke; in March he turned only 40… Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. We mourn with you!” — a message appeared on the Telegram channel of the Russian Academic Youth Theater (RAMT).

Fraudsters “buried” two weeks earlier

Until August 31, Yanin was in a rehabilitation center, where he began to have seizures. From there he was first transported to the nearest Lyubertsy hospital, and on the evening of September 1 – to the Emergency Medicine Research Institute named after. Sklifosovsky. Doctors assessed the actor’s condition as serious. And then the scammers became active. Already on the morning of September 2, the actor’s wife received a call from a number she did not recognize. Then they called the actor’s parents: introducing herself as the head nurse of the research institute, a certain woman reported the actor’s death.

The scammers managed to maintain the death story until three o’clock in the afternoon: they called his relatives, gave him his medical card number, and said that the body would only be taken to the morgue in the evening. Meanwhile, the family was preparing the funeral. However, employees of the funeral service bureau began to have suspicions. As a result, they independently contacted the chief physician of the research institute, Sergei Petrikov, and received a refutation.

Soon, the research institute conducted an internal investigation and found out that the call did not come from employees. The phone numbers belonged to scammers. The perpetrators have not yet been found.

Stroke ruined my life

Alexey Yanin’s life was divided into before and after in March 2015, when he suffered a stroke. The brain damage was serious: doctors put the actor into a coma, and he required craniotomy. Then singer Nyusha was the first to report what had happened on social networks and asked fans to financially support Yanin’s family. RAMT, where the actor has served since 2004, announced charity concerts in support of the artist. The actor was never able to recover from the consequences of the stroke: he developed problems with speech and memory, and could not get out of bed.

For the next year and a half, the artist was connected to machines and remained unconscious. His loved ones had already stopped believing in a miracle, but unexpectedly in 2016, Yanin came to his senses. All this time, his mother Olga Andreevna was next to Alexey. The woman managed to put her son on his feet – he was able to move with the help of devices, pronounce words and even became the hero of a talk show. At the same time, the family had to raise funds for treatment several times.

More than 30 roles by age 32

Since childhood, Yanin dreamed of playing on stage and acting in films. After school, he entered several theater universities at once and was not accepted only into the Moscow Art Theater. As a result, he chose VTU named after. IN AND. Shchepkin, where his fellow students were Alexander Ilyin, Anton Khabarov, Klavdiya Korshunova, Daria Belousova, Ivan Kolesnikov and other famous actors. After graduating from Shchepka in 2004 with honors, Yanin began working at RAMT. On stage he played Carrasco in Don Quixote, the prince in Cinderella, and Peter in The Possessed.

However, the main role of Anton Sedykh in the TV series “Students” brought him wide fame. Then other popular youth projects appeared in his film biography – “Club”, “Three on Top”, “Mothers and Daughters”. In total, the late artist had more than 30 film roles, among them the audience favorites “Ahead of the Shot”, “Furtseva. The Legend of Catherine”, “All men are …”, “I will not return.”

Yanin was married twice. He met his first wife, actress Olga Khokhlova, on the set, but life together did not work out. The second wife of Alexei Yanin, Daria Klyushnikova, is a singer, participant in the 5th “Star Factory”. The future spouses met in 2009 on vacation in Goa, and three years later they got married. In 2012, the couple had a son, Andrei.