Russian actor and singer Alexei Vorobyov has revealed details about the role of young Vladimir Putin in the Hollywood film “Reagan.” He spoke about this on the “Utro” program on the TNT channel, the episode is available on Rutube.

Vorobyov admitted that he did not have to prepare for the role of the young KGB agent Putin and it was an “incredibly interesting” experience. “When they sent me the auditions, the description of the character said: “We are looking for a young Putin.” And it was written very briefly. Everything else – think for yourself,” he recalled.

The actor said that he was approved quite quickly after the audition. Vorobyov also recalled that a year after he began working in Hollywood, he had a stroke. “That was the beginning of a great world career. It’s hard to say that I was incredibly inspired by my path at that moment, but Russians don’t give up,” he said.

