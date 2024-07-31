Singer Vorobyov said he did not prepare for the role of young Putin in the film “Reagan”
Russian actor and singer Alexei Vorobyov has revealed details about the role of young Vladimir Putin in the Hollywood film “Reagan.” He spoke about this on the “Utro” program on the TNT channel, the episode is available on Rutube.
Vorobyov admitted that he did not have to prepare for the role of the young KGB agent Putin and it was an “incredibly interesting” experience. “When they sent me the auditions, the description of the character said: “We are looking for a young Putin.” And it was written very briefly. Everything else – think for yourself,” he recalled.
The actor said that he was approved quite quickly after the audition. Vorobyov also recalled that a year after he began working in Hollywood, he had a stroke. “That was the beginning of a great world career. It’s hard to say that I was incredibly inspired by my path at that moment, but Russians don’t give up,” he said.
Earlier, actor Danila Kozlovsky named the advantages of Western cinema over Russian cinema.
#Alexey #Vorobyov #spoke #role #young #Putin #Hollywood #film
mexican online pharmacies prescription drugs: mexican drugstore online – mexican rx online
buying prescription drugs in mexico online [url=https://mexicandeliverypharma.com/#]mexican border pharmacies shipping to usa[/url] п»їbest mexican online pharmacies
mexican rx online [url=http://mexicandeliverypharma.com/#]purple pharmacy mexico price list[/url] buying prescription drugs in mexico online
п»їbest mexican online pharmacies: reputable mexican pharmacies online – mexican pharmaceuticals online
pharmacies in mexico that ship to usa [url=http://mexicandeliverypharma.com/#]mexican rx online[/url] mexico drug stores pharmacies
buying prescription drugs in mexico: mexican drugstore online – pharmacies in mexico that ship to usa