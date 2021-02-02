Simonovsky Court of Moscow replaced Alexey Navalny (is the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) conditional term for real. This was announced on Tuesday, February 2, by the Lenta.ru correspondent from the building of the Moscow City Court, where the visiting session is being held.

The decision was made at the request of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) of Russia, which revealed a violation by the convicted of the rules of conditional punishment. Thus, Navalny was sentenced to 3.5 years in a general regime colony. However, he will spend 2 years and 8 months in the colony, taking into account the year spent under house arrest during the preliminary investigation in the Yves Rocher case.

Earlier, the prosecutor at the debate in the Moscow City Court asked to detain Navalny and send him to a general regime colony. The state prosecutor also named Navalny the only Russian who received a suspended sentence twice.

On Tuesday, February 2, a hearing is being held in the Moscow City Court to cancel the suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case and replace it with the real one Navalny. The UFSIN asked to appoint him a sentence of imprisonment in a colony for a period of 3.5 years. Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence.

About 20 employees of the embassies of foreign states, including the USA, Bulgaria, Poland, Latvia, Austria, Switzerland, arrived at the hearing.

Navalny was detained on January 17 at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport upon his return from Germany. According to him, he was treated in Berlin for poisoning. Navalny fell into a coma on August 20, he became ill during the flight from Tomsk to Moscow. On August 22, he was taken to a German clinic, whose doctors announced that the Russian was poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. Russian doctors found no traces of the poison.