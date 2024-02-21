It is likely that Alexey Navalny was killed with a punch to the heart, a technique once taught to KGB special forces agents, after being exposed to freezing temperatures for several hours.

Vladimir Osechkin, founder of the human rights group Gulagu.net, he told the Times that the bruises found on the opposition leader's body are compatible with the “single punch” technique, citing a source working in the Arctic penal colony where Navalny died on Friday.

Before his death, Navalny, 47, had been forced to spend more than two and a half hours outdoors in an open-air isolation space where the temperature could drop to -27C, Osechkin said. Prisoners are normally not held outdoors for more than an hour, and much of that time is spent outdoors.

Osechkin added that former prisoners who had served their sentences in the Arctic prison had previously reported inmates killed by their captors in this way. The information provided so far by the Russian authorities on Navalny's death has been fragmentary and contradictory, and his body has not yet been handed over to his family. His death was announced by Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), which said he had lost consciousness after taking a walk in the prison.

Minutes later, a state-controlled channel on the Telegram messaging site said the cause of death was a “blood clot.” The following day, Navalny's mother and her lawyer were given a death notification announcing that he had died from “sudden death syndrome”.

Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow, suggested Monday that her husband was killed with Novichok, the nerve agent with which FSB hitmen tried to kill him in August 2020. Osechkin said he found this hypothesis unlikely. He said: “It's possible, of course, but when someone is under the control of the prison system there are many options as to how to kill them. Novichok would leave a trace in his body and lead directly to Putin, since he already tried once.”

Gulagu.net, which translates as “No to the Gulag,” was founded by Osechkin in 2011. Informed by a broad network of serving prisoners and prison officials, it has become a leading authority on human rights abuses in Russian prisons.





Last week it published a report saying that FSB agents visited the prison two days before Navalny's death and disconnected some security cameras and listening devices. Osechkin said the presence of FSB agents in the prison was evidence that Navalny's death was ordered by the Kremlin. “From what I know from my sources, it was a special operation prepared several days in advance,” he said. “It was an order from Moscow, because without Moscow it would not have been possible to dismantle the cameras in the way they did it.”

On Tuesday, Lyudmila Navalnaya, Navalny's mother, asked President Putin to hand over her son's body after being told he was being held for “chemical analysis” and would not be released for two weeks.





A paramedic told Novaya Gazeta, a leading Russian opposition newspaper, that Navalny's body was taken to the Salekhard District Clinical Hospital on Friday evening, rather than to the nearby forensic medicine office, as is normally done. The paramedic said bruises were found on his body, consistent with seizures. A bruise was also found on the chest, which appears to be “in connection with an indirect cardiac massage”. “Right now we need to make sure that his body is transferred to Navalny's family and to the West for analysis,” Osechkin said. “But there is a big risk that Putin's special forces will cremate him.”





The promotion of a senior prison official accused of intervening on several occasions to ensure Navalny was treated harshly was announced on Monday. A directive issued by the president's office promoted Valery Boyarinev, previously deputy director of the prison service, to the rank of colonel general. Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation, posted an image of the decree on in prison. Restricting the purchase of food for Alexey, like all other tortures, was Boyarinev's personal order from the FSIN,” Zhdanov wrote.

Amid global outrage over Navalny's death, the United States will unveil on Friday what officials described as a major new package of sanctions against Russia.