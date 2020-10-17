Alexei Navalny today is one of the most sought-after politicians in the world from the point of view of the media. After the Russian oppositionist became a victim of poisoning in Tomsk on August 20 and underwent treatment in Berlin, journalists from various publications are seeking to interview him. Navalny has already interviewed the German magazine Der Spiegel, BBC, Mediazona, and the Bild newspaper. Together with his wife Yulia, he became the hero of the next release of the program of the popular Russian video blogger Yuri Dud. Their conversation lasted two and a half hours. In this material “FACTS” offers the most interesting statements by Alexey and Yulia.

– Alexey, how are you?

– Much better than August 20!

– Is everything moving, working? They talked about the hand …

– The pens are still shaking. If I drink water from a bottle, I will get a little attraction … But I really feel better every day. I work with a physiotherapist. Today he started teaching me how to juggle, so after a while you will see me juggle, ride on one wheel, take a rabbit out of a hat … I need to do a lot of exercises – right-left – for my brain to think. Still, “Novice” destroys the nervous system, and you need to recover … I will get better.

– Did you climb here yourself?

– Himself, people did not carry me (laughs). This period passed when I was led by the arm … There was a really unpleasant period when I just started getting out of bed. A chair was dragged to the sink for me. I sat on this chair. It took me three minutes to wash, and then I went to bed, lay down and looked at the ceiling, and with horror wondered if all this would go on for a long time … Then I began to eat myself, began to recover pretty quickly. The doctors were even surprised that I was recovering at such a speed … I work as a kind of guinea pig now, because there are not so many survivors of chemical warfare, and doctors are watching me to understand how to help such people.

– Tell me how it was.

– We are in Moscow and are going, excuse the expression, to kill United Russia in local elections, which, in fact, we did with the help of “smart voting” … We filmed for a long time in Novosibirsk. Then we went to Tomsk. On the way, we were constantly stopped by the police, it was obvious that they were watching us very closely, but no one bothered us. In Tomsk, we also filmed in several locations. We did nothing else. During the day they filmed, at night they returned to the hotel, in the morning they left for the shooting again. And then it was time to return to Moscow. I have a program on Thursdays. And so early on Thursday morning I woke up, great mood. The day before, I had a swim in the Tom River at Kaftanchikovo. Now everyone knows the name of this settlement, but then I had no idea about it – an absolutely dark bank, a dark river … My hobby is to swim in water bodies where I go … In the evening I arrived at the hotel and went to bed. In the morning I woke up, took a shower, got dressed, went to the airport. Everything is fine…

It all started on the plane. Everyone has had a bad life, and he thinks: “I’m going to die now. I feel so bad, I’m going to die now. ” And then right here this feeling “I’m going to die”, it rolls and rolls. And so my press secretary Kira Yarmysh was sitting next to me, and I think now, of course, she will think that I am some kind of sick, but I closed the computer and said: “Kira, can you talk to me?” – because I need to concentrate on a certain voice, because everything really floats.

I sat and thought: what is this happening? Because neither the heart, nor the stomach … You can not … Usually, when you feel bad, you can analyze yourself, well, and decompose it: my heart hurts, my stomach hurts, my leg hurts, I don’t know if my head hurts or I caught a cold. And here you cannot understand. And I say, “Talk to me.” Well, she looked at me like that, surprised, she said, “Okay.” She began to speak something, I see – my mouth opens, says something, but it’s not very clear.

A flight attendant with a trolley walks by, and I think: “I’ll take a drink”, then I think: “No, I’d better go to the toilet and wash, probably it will make me feel better.” And somehow I went barefoot to the toilet, went in, washed myself once, washed myself twice, sat on the toilet for a minute. I think: “I’ll sit still now,” then I think: “No, I can’t go out on my own.” And then at this moment … You know, I, later, when I analyzed it, it may sound strange, the closest description is the Dementors in Harry Potter. Rowling writes that when a Dementor kisses you, it doesn’t hurt you, but life is gone. It doesn’t hurt at all, but the main thing that absorbs you is like, I’m going to die now …

I go out, I see a row of dissatisfied people, the thought flashes in my head that I was in the toilet for about ten minutes … I think I need to somehow ask for help, I need to go to my place, I probably won’t even make it. And unexpectedly for myself, I turn to the flight attendant and say: “I was poisoned, I will die now.” And I just lay down at his feet … Well, that is, it’s game. And the flight attendant looks at me with a slight smirk, because he thinks: “Well, some crazy person.” He probably thought I was poisoned with tomato juice or pasta. And he already wanted to say: “We could not poison you here with anything.” But I didn’t listen to anything, I lay down under my feet with a firm intention to die, because this is the feeling that the whole body is telling you: “Alexey, it’s time to say goodbye” …

The beauty of the situation is that the pilots of the plane and the doctors did their job very well according to the instructions. The pilots were told that it means that the person is already there, like, now he will throw the horses away – they immediately began to land the plane. The paramedics were told: “The dude is passed out” – they came, said: “Well, it looks like he really …”. Injected atropine. The resuscitation department arrived, said: “Oh, he looks like a drug addict in an overdose, he is clearly poisoned, so here’s atropine for him, we are taking him to a toxicologist.” They did everything very clearly according to the instructions, but … In Russia, the way it works: when everyone works according to the instructions clearly, it’s more like a chain of happy accidents …

Alexey Navalny with his wife Yulia visiting Yuri Dudya

– Julia, what was the worst thing in the hospital in Omsk?

– To see Alexei and understand that everything is much worse than I imagined while flying from Moscow. Hearing the doctors and understanding that they are not talking, seeing their fear … Alexei is in a coma, but he has severe convulsions. It was like in the movie “Alien” … On the second day, when it was clear that, most likely, he would not be returned, I went to see German doctors after I was not allowed to see them in the hospital. We found out in which hotel they were staying, phoned them. I came to them … They told me that he was absolutely transportable, that they were ready to take him out and that they would write me a paper, but it would take some time, about an hour.

I left the hotel: on one side there was a river, a wooden flooring on which I plopped down, and on the other side there was a wedding. And there is such fun, some songs are being sung. They did not shout “bitterly”, but everyone is beautifully dressed up, dressed. And at that moment I understood that there was some kind of sur … I thought that today I would not be able to pick him up. I think that this is thanks to the efforts of many people and, probably, some kind of pressure from me in the press, on the Internet, that we want to take it away, but they do not give it to us, and already at the international level. Merkel, Macron made some statements, but to be honest, I didn’t really follow this. My letter to Putin demanding that he be released … All these efforts took shape, and at some point they realized that it would be easier for them to let him go than to arrange such a … show of how he dies on air …

As scary as it may sound now, after this story I learned to say the words “death” and “dies”, because in my family, when Lesha or the children say something like that, I always swore at them terribly. I do not like to say these words. Now somehow it became easier for me to do this, because I understood that, most likely, he would die there …

At the Charite clinic, Yulia was constantly next to Alexei. Photo from Facebook

– Alexey, where do you think they poisoned you?

– We understand that I left the hotel room, grabbing a bottle of water, already amazed. And, therefore, the infection occurred in the hotel. Then three or four hours passed – a long period. If I drank it, ate it or breathed it in, I would of course throw the horses away, well, there, in half an hour, in an hour. And it was a long period … I either touched something … Well, listen, it could be like this: I took off my shirt from the hanger, touched the hanger – and hello. It could be on clothes, it could be anywhere, really. This is the meaning of chemical warfare … It consists of several components, and each component is harmless. Then a microscopic amount is needed to kill a person. And most importantly, it dissolves in the body without a trace. That is why they kept me in Omsk for so long – they waited for everything to decompose in the body, and there would be no traces of this “Novichok”. But here they were just wrong with the timing … It was pretty obvious that at first they were just waiting for me to die. And then they waited for something I would die, or turn into this vegetable, or at least traces would come out. The idea was not to let me out for as long as possible …

– You said that Putin was personally involved in your poisoning …

– My version is that this was done by officers of either the FSB or the SVR on the instructions, of course, of course, of Putin. Let’s break it down into elements: is it possible to buy Novichok in the supermarket? Can I cook it in a chemical laboratory? No. This is a binary chemical weapon. It is impossible to do this … It must be a rather complicated chemical laboratory. And besides, you need to be able to apply it. Therefore, here is a combination of factors: firstly, this is “Novichok”, and secondly, everything that happened in Omsk, when the Minister of Health forms a group, she comes from Moscow to specially prove that I am not transportable. And all the development … Then the fantastic in scale, personal, personal lies of Putin that I simulated and poisoned myself. The combination of these factors indicates.

We don’t have a video with you where Putin is kicking and shouting: “Kill him, he offends my United Russia, and he talks about my money.” There is no such thing, of course. But two people could – Bortnikov from the FSB and Naryshkin from the Foreign Intelligence Service could write “Apply active measures and brew cocktail No. 9”. And the order to them on the use of cocktail number 9 against a citizen of Russia cannot be given by someone other than Putin, of course …

When you ask why, I have an answer to that. Because our entire system has been under unprecedented pressure for the past two years. You know, there were some raids, we do not have people who do not have their bank accounts frozen, everyone is interrogated, that is, the pressure is growing. I owe a million dollars to Prigozhin, “Putin’s chef,” a million dollars owed by an employee of FBK Lyubov Sobol, some tens of millions of rubles owed to FBK. We were forced to leave from one organization to another. Despite this, we not only survived – we also became stronger. And we quite effectively beat United Russia in these elections. And they understood that before the elections to the State Duma they were facing big, big problems. Therefore, I think, but again my assumption – you can call it megalomania as much as you like – that in a sense we have become victims of our own success …

See also: The Second FSB Service is behind Navalny’s poisoning, – The Guardian

Photo: YouTube-channel “vDud”

109

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter