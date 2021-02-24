Alexey Mordashov, co-owner of Severstal, topped the list of the richest entrepreneurs in the Russian Federation. This is evidenced by the data Forbes Real Time…

So, according to data at 20:51 Moscow time, the state of Mordashov and his family is estimated at $ 29.2 billion.

Recall that in 2020, the main owner of Severstal, Alexei Mordashov, was ranked fourth in the ranking of the richest Russian businessmen according to Forbes. The entrepreneur has seven children. In 2019, Mordashov transferred to his eldest sons, Kirill and Nikita, 65% of his shares in the Nordgold gold mining company and the tourist TUI.