In anticipation of the release of two on-screen versions of his novels at once, the laureate of literary awards Alexei Ivanov in an interview with Izvestia told about where and by whom they were filmed.

This year the film “Dormitory” based on the work of Alexei Ivanov “Dormitory-on-Blood”, the series “Food block”, as well as the film and series “Heart of Parma” are released. The first picture was filmed in St. Petersburg, in a hostel for sailors, “Heart of Parma” was filmed in pavilions in the Moscow region, and in the Urals in real landscapes. According to the writer, this is very important, because “Heart of Parma” is a huge epic that needs an epic space ”.

“The hostel” itself is a bright and evil novel, sometimes it even makes a stunning impression. Roman Vasyanov’s film is the same, so I think it’s a good adaptation. I wrote “hostel” when I was still very young, then I was twenty, and very young actors play, about the same age. And the film is filled with a sense of youth, youthful maximalism, conflict of life and spirit. The film and the novel coincided with each other in the attitude of their creators. Besides, for me the novel was a debut in serious literature, and for Vasyanov it was a debut in directing, ”Ivanov said.

The writer also said that another of his novels – “The Gold of Riot” – was also taken into work, the rights to its adaptation have already been sold.

