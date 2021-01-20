Luxury, gold and marble: the team of Kremlin critic Navalny has published pictures from the allegedly secret luxury palace of Vladimir Putin. According to the research, the site should be 39 times the size of Monaco – financed by close confidants of the President.

W.hen the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny is incarcerated in Moscow’s number one remand prison, which is notorious for its harsh conditions, his employees are open the blog published a new video investigating abuse of office and evasion of public funds in Russia.

This time, the allegations were directed against Vladimir Putin, who had a super-expensive secret palace built in Gelendzhik on the Black Sea coast.

Under the title “A palace for Putin. The story of the greatest bribery ”posted Nawalny’s employees almost two hours long youtube videothat the Kremlin opponent had recorded in Germany. In it he accuses the Russian head of state of having built a “kingdom” for himself for 100 billion rubles (1.1 billion euros).

A picture from the YouTube video is supposed to show the property Source: AP

Putin’s spokesman said in the evening that Putin does not have a palace in Gelendzhik.

The site of the “most expensive palace in the world” covers a total of 7800 hectares and is 39 times the size of Monaco, according to Nawalny’s team. There is a church, an amphitheater, a tea house and a helipad, among other things. Luxury, gold and marble – the photos also show an underground ice palace and casino. The pictures of the property sparked outrage on social networks. Just one day after it was published, the video had almost 19 million views.

Financed by close confidants of Putin

“Looks like the home of some drug lord in the tropics,” wrote the oppositionist Ilya Yashin on Twitter about photos that are supposed to show the residence. “But no, it is the secret palace of the Russian President.” Some users pointed out that the average income in Russia is only a few hundred euros and the pensions in some cases are less than 200 euros. Close confidants of the president are said to have financed the palace. The post lists the head of the Rosneft oil company, Igor Sechin, and billionaires Gennady Timchenko and Nikolai Tokarev.

Actually, Navalny wanted to present the research himself after his return to Russia, wrote his spokeswoman Kira Jarmysch on Twitter. But since he was arrested directly, that was not possible. The content, said Jarmysch, made her angry. “Putin steals from my country, locks up my friends, he’s a murderer,” she said. At the rally planned for Saturday, people should vent their anger.

also read The Kremlin critic was arrested

At the end of the video, Navalny called on his supporters to protest next Saturday: “Our future is in our hands. Don’t be silent! ”Nawalny’s supporters also called for protests on Saturday. However, to demand his release.

Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in prison on Monday in a controversial express trial in a police station – for violating probation conditions.

January 17, 2021: Alexei Navalny and his wife Julia shortly before their return flight to Russia Source: dpa / Mstyslav Chernov

Navalny was the victim of an attack in Russia in August with the neurotoxin Novichok, which is banned as a chemical weapon, and was subsequently treated in Germany. Several laboratories, including one from the Bundeswehr, had detected the warfare agent in Navalny’s blood. The EU therefore also imposed sanctions on representatives of the Russian power apparatus.

Navalny sees a “killer squad” from the Russian domestic intelligence service FSB under Putin’s command behind the attack on August 20. Putin and the FSB deny the allegations.