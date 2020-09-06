The spokeswoman for the Russian Overseas Ministry alleges that Germany is delaying the investigation into the poison assault on Alexej Navalny: “Up to now we’re not positive whether or not Germany just isn’t taking part in a double recreation.”

R.The ussland has accused Germany of blocking efforts to analyze the poison assault on Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny. “Berlin is delaying the investigation that it itself is looking for. On objective? ”Stated the spokeswoman for the Russian Overseas Ministry, Maria Sakharova, on Fb on Sunday. Berlin didn’t reply to a request for authorized help from the Russian public prosecutor’s workplace on August 27.

“Expensive Mr Maas, if the German authorities is critical about what you will have mentioned, it ought to be concerned about responding to a request from the Russian Public Prosecutor’s Workplace as quickly as doable,” mentioned the spokeswoman. “Up to now we’re not positive whether or not Germany just isn’t taking part in a double recreation,” she added.

Federal Overseas Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) had lately referred to as on the Kremlin to analyze the case once more and didn’t rule out sanctions. “If there are not any contributions to the investigation on the Russian facet within the subsequent few days, we must talk about a solution with our companions”, said Maas of “Bild am Sonntag”. The crime towards Navalny is such a critical violation of the worldwide chemical weapons settlement that it can not go with out a noticeable response.

The outstanding Russian opposition politician Navalny has been handled within the Berlin Charité since August 22, after he had collapsed two days earlier throughout a flight in Russia. The federal authorities introduced on Wednesday that Navalny had been poisoned “past any doubt” with a chemical nerve agent from the so-called Novichok group. The poison was developed by Soviet scientists within the Seventies.

The Berlin judicial authorities had confirmed receipt of the request for authorized help from the Russian judiciary on Friday.