In January, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in a prison camp for alleged violations of probation conditions. The European Court of Human Rights is now demanding his immediate dismissal – because of danger to his life.

D.he European Court of Human Rights has asked Russia to immediately release opposition leader Alexei Navalny from custody. How the court announced on Wednesday, it accepted Nawalny’s motion for interim measures. According to the court, these are binding and are only rarely granted when there is an immediate risk of irreparable damage. The nature and extent of the danger to Nawalnys life was taken into account in the decision, it said.

Russia reacted promptly: According to the Interfax agency, the Vice-Chairman of the Duma Legal Committee, Mikhail Emelyanov, considers it unlikely that his country will comply with the demand. He referred to the new constitution, which puts Russia’s national interests above international law.

The Kremlin critic was sentenced to three and a half years in a prison camp more than two weeks ago in a heavily criticized trial. He is said to have violated probation requirements in previous criminal proceedings while recovering from a poison attack in Germany. However, several months of house arrest and imprisonment periods are credited to him, so that his lawyers assume two years and eight months. The 2017 Human Rights Court ruled the judgment in this earlier trial as manifestly inappropriate.

The court said that Navalny filed another complaint against Russia in January. At the same time, he asked for his release as a temporary measure. It is still unclear whether Nawalny’s new complaint will be admitted by the court.

The European Court of Human Rights, based in Strasbourg, France, is part of the Council of Europe. Together they work to protect human rights in their 47 member states. They are not organs of the European Union.

Navalny meanwhile thanked his supporters for their support. “I would like to say that I am fine, because I have the most important thing that a person needs in my situation: your support,” it said on the 44-year-old’s Instagram account. “Believe me, I can feel it.”