Is called Alexei Surovtsev and save the dogs and cats in Ukraine, also victims of the bombs that the Russian army has been dropping on Ukrainian cities for two months now. The star of dancing with the Starswho has been striptease champion three times, has put himself at the service of the weakest, the poor animals who alone would not be able to save themselves from the fury of war.

Alexei Surovtsev is a big, muscular guy with hair shaved at his hips and gathered high. His beard is thick and he has several characters. He looks like a Viking, but with a soft heart, since he has been dealing with dogs and cats stranded in Ukrainian cities.

In Ukraine Alexei Surovtsev he was well known. In fact, he had participated as a dancer in the local version of the television program Dancing with the stars. And he had won the title of best Ukrainian stripper three years in a row.

In recent times Alexei has become famous not only for her beauty, but also because she reaches the Ukrainian places most affected by the Russian bombs to help abandoned cats and dogs. On Instagram he tells about his rescues and shows photos and videos that make you see the chills.

Alexei also went into burning houses in order to save some kittens that had been trapped inside the houses. He works in terrifying conditions: often in the videos you can hear shots in the background, while the man walks the devastated streets to find four legs in danger.

Alexei Surovtsev saves dogs and cats in Ukraine: videos and photos on Instagram send chills

On his Instagram profile he tells what many pets are experiencing in Ukraine: