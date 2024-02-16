Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader, would have died “suddenly” this Friday in an Arctic prisonas reported by the Russian penitentiary services.

Despite being incarcerated, the 47-year-old man continued to post on his social media through his lawyers. The most recent post was made on Wednesday, Valentine's Day.

He The message in this last photo was addressed to his wife Yulia, regarding Valentine's Day.

I feel like you're close to me every second

“Baby, we have everything like in a song: cities between us, airport runway lights, blue blizzards and thousands of kilometers,” the description of the publication reads.

In the photograph you can see both of them dressed in elegant suits, looking into each other's eyes while he has his hands on her waist.

“But I feel that you are close to me every second, and I continue to love you even more,” concludes the text, which already exceeds 100 thousand likes.

Death of Alexei Navalny

According to official information provided by Russia, Navalny “felt bad” after giving weight in the penitentiary, so he then “lost consciousness.”

The emergency medical services would have immediately gone to the prison to treat Navalni, who was serving almost 30 years in prison for various crimes.

Subsequently, the penitentiary services announced the dispatch of a commission of prison officials and doctors from their central apparatus in Moscow to clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding the death of the inmate.

“The necessary resuscitation procedures were performed, which did not give any results. The emergency doctors confirmed the death of the condemned man. The causes of death are being established,” says the official statement on the death.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

