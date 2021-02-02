Alexej Navalny (44) faces a long prison sentence. That will be decided on Tuesday in a Moscow court. There have been several arrests.

Update from February 2, 9:35 a.m .: Before the judicial hearing of Alexei Navalny the police already has several supporters of the detainee Kremlin critic Arrested outside the Moscow courthouse. 24 people had been taken into custody, said the non-governmental organization OVD-Info. AFP news agency reporters saw large numbers of security forces cracking down on Navalny supporters. Many were picked up at random, reported a reporter from the German press agency.

Nawalny’s team had called for the rally in front of the courthouse. There it should be decided whether the Russian opposition will stay longer jail got to (see first report).

The Moscow City Court was guarded by hundreds of the special police OMON, which specializes in anti-terrorism, reports dpa. The area was largely cordoned off with metal bars. The state power prepared itself against protests by Nawalny’s supporters. Among others, Nawalny’s wife came to court Julia Navalnayawho was wearing a black face mask. Access roads to the courthouse were also closed, and numerous prisoner transporters were waiting.

Trial against Navalny: court will decide on prison sentence on Tuesday

First report from February 2nd, 8.15 a.m .: Moscow – A Moscow court will decide on Tuesday whether a Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny * has to go to prison longer. The Russian Prison Authority (FSIN) has requested the conversion of an existing probation into a prison sentence because the 44-year-old is against Probation should have violated. This application is supported by the public prosecutor’s office. If he is granted, Navalny must, according to his lawyer two and a half years in prison.

Alexei Navalny: will Putin lock him away for many years today? Moscow court decides on long imprisonment

Navalny was under the 2014 Allegation of embezzlement was sentenced to three and a half years in prison, but the sentence became probation exposed. The FSIN now wants to withdraw this probation and allow the prison sentence to apply. Since Navalny has already served some of them under house arrest, he faces another two and a half years in prison. The authorities had already justified the arrest of Navalny immediately after his return from Germany in mid-January with violations of probation conditions. He had been sentenced to 30 days in prison in an urgent procedure, now it is about a significantly longer prison term.

The process has been criticized for being politically motivated – many experts see it as a new attempt to silence the opponent of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. Navalny barely survived an assassination attempt with the chemical warfare agent Novichok in August. The 44-year-old blames Putin and agents of the Russian domestic secret service FSB for the attack. They reject the allegations.

Nawalny's team had the title earlier this week "A palace for Putin" published a widely acclaimed unveiling video to prove that the president used bribes to build a "tsarist empire" on the Black Sea. The Kremlin describes the allegations as a "lie".