The Russian opposition leader and prisoner since 2021, Alexei Navalny died on February 16 in a maximum security prison in Russia.on the outskirts of Moscow.

The Russian authorities offered few details of the circumstances surrounding Navalny's death, limiting themselves to a statement in which they assured that they made every effort to revive the opponent.

“On February 16, 2024, in penitentiary center No. 3, prisoner Navalny AA sHe felt sick after a walk and practically lost consciousness“said the prison service of the Arctic region of Yamal in a statement.

You may be interested in: Alexei Navalny: Joe Biden says that Putin is 'responsible' for the opponent's death

Alexei Anatolyevich Navalny He was a prominent leader of the Russian opposition, a lawyer by profession, anti-corruption activist and political prisoner, who organized anti-government demonstrations during his freedom and ran for office to defend reforms against corruption in Russia and against President Vladimir Putin and his government.

Navalny was considered one of the staunchest opponents of Vladimir Putin, while the Kremlin He accused him of being an American spy. The lawyer rose to fame thanks to his blogs, where he denounced the corruption of the Russian elite and described his country. “ruled by thieves and scoundrels.”

Navalny in a Moscow prison on February 2, 2022. See also US presidential elections, a new name appears between the two old and "worn out" opponents Photo: Handout / MOSCOW CITY COURT PRESS SERVICE / AFP

Alexei Anatolyevich Navalny's strongest phrases against Vladimir Putin

– “Corruption is the basis of contemporary Russia, it is the basis of Mr. Putin's political power,” Navalny told the international news agency Reuters in a 2011 interview.

– “This is a stupid war that Putin started (…) EThis war was built on lies. “A crazy man has gotten his paws on her in Ukraine and I don't know what this crazy thief wants to do with her.”Navalny told an appeals court in Moscow in 2022 as Russia's attack on Ukraine began.

– “The Russian president Vladimir Putin and the members of the Security Council are Russia's enemies and its main threat, not Ukraine or the West. Putin kills and wants to kill more,” said Alexei Anatolyevich Navalny, in a thread published on the social network X, formerly Twitter.

1/16 Yesterday I watched the “session of the Security Council”, this gathering of dotards and thieves (it seems to me that our Anti-Corruption Foundation has done investigations into the corruption of every single one of them). — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) February 22, 2022

You can also read: Who was Alexei Navalny? The Russian opponent of Vladimir Putin who died in prison

– The opposition leader to Putin's government also said on his social networks that: “Putin and his advisors are idiots from the nomenklatura of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, “They thought they were geopoliticians sitting on the big chess board and decided to send troops to Afghanistan.”

– “They always utter only lies that are indistinguishable from each other. They don't even try to give their motives the slightest credibility. In both cases, The protagonists of these events only need one thing, to distract the attention of the Russians of the real problems, the development of the economy, the increase in prices, the lack of respect for the law and the transition to the format of imperial hysteria.”

– “Propaganda is no longer enough for these old thieves. They want blood. They want to move the tank figures to a hostility map. So, 'eThe Head of the Politburo of the 21st century' makes this crazy speech, 'like my drunk grandfather' at a family gathering that bores everyone with his stories about how politics really works,” he said on another occasion.

– “Fighting for Russia, saving it, is fighting to remove Putin and his kleptocrats from power. But now it also trivially means 'to fight for peace.'”

ALEJANDRA HERNÁNDEZ TORRES

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO