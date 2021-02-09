“A charismatic young wolf defying the regime” for some, “whistleblower” for the “Guardian”, or a simple “nationalist geek” for others. Who is Alexeï Navalny? This lawyer by training, who studied for some time at Yale University in the United States, began his political career within the “Yabloko” (the Apple) party before being excluded in 2007. The social organization – Democrat criticizes him for his racist remarks and his membership of the Russian National Liberation Movement, which defends the transformation of Russia into an ethnically Russian state. That is, against immigrants and refugees from the former Soviet republics and the Russian Caucasus. At the same time, he created the nationalist movement Narod (the People) alongside the ultranationalist writer Zakhar Prilepine to attract this new “middle class, especially Russian city dwellers, with the help of democratic and libertarian slogans, and lead their protest against migrants and foreign workers. Their argument thus stems from the most classic social xenophobia ”, notes Anastasia Mitrofina in“ The new nationalism in Russia ”in 2012. A nationalism which makes him support the international policy of Vladimir Poutine, in particular on the Crimea.

Its popularity took off with liberal intellectuals during the major demonstrations of 2011-2012, where Alexeï Navalny, who launched his blog and his Anti-Corruption Foundation, qualifies the ruling party, United Russia, as “the party of crooks and thieves”. “This follower of new technologies and social networks has chosen relevant angles of attack, such as corruption, the oligarchs, sensitive subjects in Russia in the face of the deterioration of the social situation, the effects of the pandemic, the breakdown of the social lift, the erosion of power, ”explains Jean Radvanyi, co-director of the Europe-Eurasia Research Center at Inalco. Moreover, half of Russians who get information through social networks (50%) or Internet publications (47%), mostly young people, tend to have a negative assessment of the future of their country. For the researcher, “he created not a party but a movement with branches all over Russia. Moreover, he is not presented as a politician and does not embody a credible alternative, for lack of majority support among the population. Only, it appears as an explosive potential ”. V. K.