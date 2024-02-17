Alexei Navalny | The Kremlin could only erase the opposition leader's smile in one way – Journalist Jussi Niemeläinen followed Navalny's life for years

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died on Friday in a Russian prison camp. HS's former Moscow correspondent Jussi Niemeläinen, who has followed Navalny's activities for years, tells how Navalny's political career progressed.

Alexei Navalny at passport control after flying from Berlin to Moscow on January 17, 2021. The police arrested him immediately and he was never free after that.

Jussi Niemeläinen HS

17.2. 21:00

Opposition politician With Alexei Navalny was carrying a large black bag when he arrived at the Lenin Courthouse in the city of Kirov shortly before 9 am. It was July 17, 2013. He knew to expect a prison sentence.

After three and a half hours, such a court fell. Five years of unconditional imprisonment for embezzlement.