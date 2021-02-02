Alexei Navalny, the Russian political leader most critical of Vladimir Putin, was sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in prison by a judge from the Simonovsky district court, who met for the occasion at the Moscow city headquarters, the Dozhd news agency reported on Tuesday.

“They can’t lock up hundreds of thousands,” Navalny said at his pre-conviction hearing. “I am hopeful that more and more people understand this, and that when that happens, this all falls apart, because you can’t lock up a whole country“, full.

Navalny received the sentence because he had violated the conditions of the parole that had been imposed on him due to a sentence for money laundering in 2014 that was suspended. The man has been detained since he returned from Germany on January 17, where he spent five months recovering from poisoning with a neurotoxin that he blames the Kremlin for.

Yulia Navalnaya, Alexei Navalny’s wife, outside the court where he was tried. Photo: REUTER

Navalny and his lawyers maintain that during his recovery in Germany could not appear before the Russian authorities in person as required by your parole. In turn, he also insisted that his right to due process was violated during his detention and described his imprisonment as a parody of justice.

Although the 44-year-old leader can appeal the verdict, everything indicates that the climate in the upper echelons of Moscow would not be on his side.

Protests and arrests

In recent times, several of his allies and assistants have been jailed. On Sunday, authorities deployed large police units across the country in an attempt to suppress and disperse the demonstrations that had gathered to call for Navalny’s freedom.

Police detained more than 5,750 people in Sunday’s protests, including more than 1,900 in Moscow, a record since Soviet times. Some were beaten.

A group of people arrested after protesting the conviction of Alexei Navalny. Photo: AFP.

Navalny’s team called another demonstration in front of the Moscow court on Tuesday, but police were deployed in the vicinity of the building. He cordoned off nearby streets and made random arrests. More than 120 people were arrested, according to the detention monitoring group OVD-Info.

Despite the police cordons, some Navalny supporters managed to approach the court. A young woman climbed into a pile of snow across the street and showed a sign with the phrase “Freedom for Navalny.” Less than a minute later, the police took her down from the scene.

More darts against Putin

Following his arrest, Navalny’s team posted a two-hour video on YouTube of an opulent Black Sea residence allegedly built for Putin. ANDThe video accumulates more than 100 million views, stoking the discontent of ordinary Russians facing an economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Photo: REUTER

Putin insisted last week that neither he nor his relatives own any of the properties mentioned in the video. A person close to the president, construction magnate Arkady Rotenbergm claimed to be the owner.

As part of their efforts to curb the protests, authorities have targeted the opposition’s associates and activists across the country. His brother, Oleg Navalny; his main partner, Lyubov Sobol, and several more were under house arrest for two months and face criminal charges for violating restrictions to combat the coronavirus.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is scheduled to visit Russia later this week, criticized the arrests and the disproportionate use of force against the protesters, stressing that Russia must honor its international commitments.

Russia called the criticism of US and EU officials interference in its internal affairs.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia is ready to talk about Navalny, but cautioned that it will not heed criticism from the West.

The police presence around the court where Navalny was convicted made itself felt. Photo: BLOOMBERG

“We are ready to patiently explain everything, but we are not going to react to sobering statements or take them into account,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters.

Source: agencies