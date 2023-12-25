Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/25/2023 – 15:53

The whereabouts of Putin's opposition figure have been unknown since the beginning of December. According to supporters, the activist was transferred to a penal colony beyond the Arctic Circle. Russian activist and oppositionist Alexei Navalny was located in a penal colony in Kharp, in the Russian Arctic. The news was released this Monday (25/12), after weeks of speculation about his whereabouts.

“We found Navalny. He is in penal colony number 3, in the town of Kharp”, announced the activist's spokesperson, Kira Yarmish, on the social network X (formerly Twitter), adding that Navalny “is fine” and that his lawyer visited him this Monday -fair.

Navalny, an anti-corruption activist and opponent of Vladimir Putin, is currently serving a 19-year prison sentence. He was detained by the regime in January 2021, upon returning to Russia, after recovering in Germany from an episode of poisoning that, according to him, was planned by the Kremlin.

Relatives and collaborators had not heard from Navalny, 47, since the beginning of December. Kharp, a small town of 5,000 inhabitants, is located in Yamalia-Nenetsia, a remote region in northern Russia. The location is beyond the Arctic Circle and is home to several penal colonies.

One of Navalny's main collaborators, Ivan Zhdanov, said this is “one of the most remote colonies” in Russia. Conditions there are “difficult,” he wrote on the X network.

According to Navalny's sentence, the oppositionist must serve his sentence in a “special regime” colony. In this category, normally intended for those sentenced to life imprisonment, or the most dangerous inmates, the conditions of imprisonment are harsher.

“From the beginning, it was clear that the authorities wanted to isolate Alexei, especially before the presidential election,” scheduled for March 2024, Zhdanov added.

Transfers from one prison center to another in Russia can take several weeks on multi-leg train journeys. And the families of detainees do not receive information during this period.

The lack of news about Navalny generated concern in several Western countries and the UN.

The activities of Navalny and his allies have been methodically stifled by Russian authorities in recent years, with several of his collaborators being arrested or going into exile.

jps (AFP)