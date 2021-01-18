Russian justice has ordered the continued detention of Alexey Navalny for 30 days. Political opponent called on Russians to come down “in the street” against power, after this court decision. Galia Ackerman, historian, specialist in Russia, estimates Monday, January 18 on franceinfo that it is “not sure at all” than the call to protest by Alexeï Nalavny “can provoke major demonstrations”, adding that a release of the Russian opponent by Vladimir Putin would fall under the “miracle”. Alexeï Navalny was arrested on Sunday upon his arrival in Moscow from Germany, for having violated the conditions of his suspended prison sentence.

franceinfo: Is this call to protest by Alexeï Navalny likely to be heard in Russia in the context we know today?

Galia Ackerman: I would like that to be the case, but I am not at all sure that it could cause major protests. On the one hand, it’s winter in Russia. It is very cold and therefore in winter, when it is -15, -20, and even much more than that in some places, it is not conducive to demonstrations. Then, in 2020, after the constitutional amendments, the Duma – the lower house of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation – passed a whole series of extremely restrictive laws.

“Today, any unauthorized protest and even solo protests, just putting on a sign asking for something can lead to arrest and even a severe fine, sometimes even jail.” Galia Ackerman, historian, specialist on Russia to franceinfo

So people are often afraid. This is understandable because there are a multitude of examples of people who have been sentenced to heavy sentences for failing to comply with this extremely repressive legislation concerning all kinds of unauthorized demonstrations.

The UN, the European Union, France, Germany, the United Kingdom or even the future administration of Joe Biden, today called for his release, it is not the kind of Vladimir Poutin to give in to international pressure?

You know, it may be that Vladimir Putin, for some reason X, for example to establish good relations with the Biden administration, makes a gesture like he did a few years ago when he released Mikhail Khodorkovsky while a third lawsuit against him was in preparation. I believe Navalny chose his date of return to Russia somewhat based on that American timeline because Biden has two alternatives: to improve relations with Russia, or to make them even worse. It is certain that this arrest of Navalny does not play in favor of a thaw, so maybe there will be a miracle and Putin will set him free. Yesterday, Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesperson, was asked for a reaction about Navalny’s arrest at the airport, he pretended he didn’t know about it, replying: “But what arrest? he was arrested in Germany? “

Why did Alexei Navalny return to Russia to throw himself “into the mouth of the wolf”?

It’s very difficult to say because the German services but also several of his friends told him that he shouldn’t come back, but he’s a fearless person and he thinks that if he doesn’t come back. not, it could have ended his political career but also put those around him even more in danger.