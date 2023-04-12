DAccording to his lawyer, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in prison in Russia, is in poor health and has lost more than eight kilos in just two weeks.

Navalny suffers from “an unknown disease that nobody treats,” lawyer Vadim Kobsev wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

An ambulance was called to his cell on Saturday night because his stomach condition had worsened, the lawyer said.

Navalnyj has lost eight kilos in the past two weeks, according to his medical record, he added. Medicines sent by Navalnyj’s mother would be “sent back to her”.

Navalnyj suffers from crises

Kobsev said that Navalny was suffering from “crises” and that the authorities may want his health to deteriorate “not suddenly, but gradually”.

Earlier this year, Navalny said he had flu symptoms and lacked adequate access to medical care. His supporters then expressed fears that the Kremlin was trying to slowly kill him.

From prison, Navalny has frequently criticized the Russian offensive in Ukraine and called on the Russians to protest against the government.