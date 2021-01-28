“Mr. Navalny has the right to dialogue, he has the right to express his ideas”, said Thursday January 28 on France Inter Jordan Bardella, vice-president of the National Assembly and MEP. After a five-month convalescence in Germany, Alexeï Navalny returned to Russia on January 17, where he was immediately arrested in the context of one of the multiple legal proceedings against him.

Asked about the Russian opponent and the crackdown on demonstrations aimed at supporting him, Jordan Bardella replied that he “claims the right, from Paris to Moscow, to be able to demonstrate peacefully, to be able to defend one’s ideas (…) I defend the possibility of being able to say everything, whatever the country, whatever the political system”. “The way in which this demonstration was repressed can be shocking”, concedes the MEP.

However, does he call for the release of Alexeï Navalny as the G7 countries are doing? “There is a procedure in progress, an investigation initiated against him by the Russian justice so I do not put myself in the shoes of the Russian justice”, answers Jordan Bardella.