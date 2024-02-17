Home page politics

From: Laura May

While he was still alive, Navalny prepared a message in the event of his death. The fight against Putin should continue.

Moscow – Alexei Navalny knew his life was in danger. That's why the world's most famous Kremlin critic thought about what message he wanted to leave to the world during his lifetime. After his announcement became known Death in a Russian prison camp on Friday (February 16), the words he left behind seemed like a calculated threat to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“If they have decided to kill me, it means that we are particularly strong at this moment,” said a quote from the documentary “Nawalny” by Daniel Rohr. The Canadian director accompanied the Putin opponent in his resistance and won the Oscar for best documentary in 2023 for his work.

Navalny's final message: The opposition wants to see the Russian people continue to fight against Putin

In an interview, the filmmaker asks Navalny directly about his message to the Russian people if he is killed. For the opposition, his wish seems clear: “Don’t do nothing, don’t give up,” is his demand, according to the news portal t online. And this wish of the dissident remains intact through the filmstrip even after his now confirmed death.

The film was released in 2022, but was partly shot before Navalny's imprisonment in early 2021. It shows, for example, Navalny's arduous opposition work, his controversial closeness to Russian nationalists and his reaction to his alleged poisoning in mid-summer 2020.

After Navalny's death, the documentary comes to life

According to previous information from the Russian authorities, Navalny collapsed after a walk and died a short time later. It was “an accident”. The West, however, suspects that the murder was politically motivated by the Kremlin. Navalny's mother is fighting with his team and lawyers to get her son's body. Only after an autopsy will there be certainty about the cause of death.

Excerpts from Rohr's documentary have been widely shared on social media since the Kremlin critic's death. After Navalny's death, the film functions as a memorial; Navalny's concerns are more present than they have been for a long time. People around the world took to the streets to mourn and protest against Russian state repression.