The international ministers of Germany, Canada, the USA, France, Italy, Japan and the UK issued a joint assertion on Tuesday.

G7 main powers urge Russia to translate “urgently” to justice the authors of the poisoning of the opponent Alexeï Navalny. The international ministers of Germany, Canada, the USA, France, Italy, Japan and the UK issued a joint assertion on Tuesday, September 8. They declare to be there “united within the condemnation, within the strongest phrases, of the confirmed poisoning of Alexei Navalny”.

Germany, the place the 44-year-old opponent is being handled, “knowledgeable the G7 companions that scientific and toxicological analyzes by German medical consultants and a specialised laboratory of the German armed forces had made it attainable to find out that Mr. Navalny was the sufferer of an assault with the innervating chemical agent of Novichok group, a substance developed by Russia “, they clarify.

Any use of chemical weapons, anyplace, anytime, by anybody and underneath any circumstances, is unacceptable and opposite to worldwide requirements.G7 Overseas Ministersin a press launch

“We, G7 international ministers, name on Russia to urgently be clear in regards to the id of these answerable for this hateful poison assault and to carry the perpetrators to justice”, they insist. For them, “this assault on opposition chief Navalny is one other critical blow to democracy and political plurality in Russia”. And add: “She poses a critical risk to those women and men who defend political and civic freedoms.”

For her half, the UN Excessive Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, on Tuesday demanded an investigation into the “very critical crime” dedicated in opposition to the opponent, who got here out of a coma.

Moscow denounced yesterday the makes an attempt “absurd” to accuse Russia. “Any try and affiliate Russia in any method with what has occurred is unacceptable to us”, stated the Kremlin spokesman.