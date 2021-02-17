The main opponent of Vladimir Putin filed a petition on January 20, arguing that the arrangements made by the Russian authorities to ensure his detention “could not provide sufficient guarantees for his life and health”.

Europe is raising its tone (again), this time through the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The institution asked the Russian government for the release “with immediate effect” by the opponent Alexeï Navalny, Wednesday February 17. “The Court took into account the nature and extent of the risk to the applicant’s life, (…) considered in light of the general circumstances of the applicant’s current detention”, said the ECHR in a press release.

Russia, signatory to the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights, has “the obligation to respect” this decision. However, non-compliance with such measures has already been observed on several occasions, in particular by Russia, condemned as such by the court in 2016.

Alexeï Navalny was arrested on January 17 on his return from convalescence in Germany. His detention sparked protests across Russia that resulted in some 11,000 arrests.

This “provisional measure” was taken following a request filed by the Russian opponent on January 20, in which he called for his release. He considered that the arrangements made by the Russian authorities to ensure his detention “could not provide sufficient guarantees for his life and health”.

Provisional measures are the result of an exceptional procedure. They constitute “emergency measures”, taken into account “imminent risk of irreparable damage”, in order to allow the “good progress of the procedure”.

The ECHR recalls that such a decision does not allow “to prejudge subsequent decisions on the admissibility or the merits of the case”.