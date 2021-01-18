“Navalny has been known for years, because he is the only opponent who has been able to create in Russia a structure that spans all Russian territory“, explains historian Galia Ackerman on the tray of 11 p.m., Sunday January 17. The anti-corruption fund establishes investigations and then creates videos posted on the Internet that have a significant number of views. “It is the denunciation of the luxury, the opulence and the fraud of the Russian political class“, reports Galia Ackerman.

In 2013, Navalny runs for Moscow City Hall and obtains 30% of votes. “He did not win the elections, but he showed his organizational skills“. The opponent est supported by wealthy businessmen. “The Russian authorities have done a lot to dissuade him from returning to Russia. It was not only the threat of arrest, but also the attempts at blackmail“, explains Galia Ackerman. Joe’s arrival Biden, January 20, could it change something? “Biden is more inclined to start a balanced, less restrictive policy towards Russia, but this Navalny affair would also be a thorn in Biden’s side.“, answers Galia Ackerman,

The JT

The other subjects of the news