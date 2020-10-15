The persons targeted are held responsible for the poisoning in Russia of the political opponent.

The European Union sanctioned Thursday, October 15 several relatives of the Russian president Vladimir Poutine, found responsible for the poisoning of the political opponent Alexeï Navalny. An entity involved in the production of the nerve agent used was also sanctioned.

The list published Thursday in the Official Journal of the European Union includes the names of Andrei Yarin, Head of Internal Affairs of the Presidential Administration, his Deputy Sergei Kirienko, Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov, three other Russian officials, as well as the “State Scientific Research Institute for Organic Chemistry and Technology “(GosNIIOKhT).

“With this decision, the Council of the EU is damaging relations with our country”, reacted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding that Moscow’s response will be “in the interests of Russia”. In the process, the United Kingdom also announced to sanction seven Russian officials, including the head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexandre Bortnikov.

The Russian opponent was hospitalized on August 20 in serious condition in Omsk, Siberia, then transferred two days later to the Charité hospital, in Berlin (Germany), which he left on September 23 at the end of 32 days of hospitalization including 24 in a coma. Germany has found poisoning with the help of an innervating agent from the Novichok family.