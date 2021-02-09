Tensions between Russia and the European Union are not easing with regard to Alexeï Navalny. On Friday February 5, Russia had decided to expel European diplomats, accusing them of having shown their support for the opponent of Vladimir Putin. “We informed the Russian Ambassador that someone from the Russian Embassy has been asked to leave Sweden. This is a firm response to the unacceptable decision to expel a Swedish diplomat who failed to do so. than his duty “, reacted on Twitter Ann Linde, the Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs.

For Peter Stano, spokesperson for the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell: “It shows which direction Russia wants to go. It will fuel discussions between member states to assess the consequences.” Nevertheless, for Pascal Boniface, director of the Institute for International and Strategic Relations (IRIS), Europeans must remain moderate. “It was impossible to do nothing against Russia, there is a deterioration of relations. On the other hand, we are waiting for the Russian vaccine, so we cannot completely close the door.”, he concluded.

