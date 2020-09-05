The United States does not charge, for the moment, Russia unlike other Western countries which put pressure on the Kremlin to shed light on the poisoning of the Russian opponent.

Donald Trump said on Friday, September 4 that he had seen no evidence of the poisoning of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny. Germany claimed Wednesday that Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a nerve agent “Novichok type”, opening a new phase of tension with Russia to which the Western countries are asking to be explained.

“It’s tragic. It’s terrible, it shouldn’t happen. We haven’t had any proof yet, but I’ll watch.”, said the US president at a press conference. He then added that he had no doubts about the evidence put forward by Berlin. He also recalled that he got along well with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that he had “been firmer with Russia than anyone by far”.

In this poisoning affair, the European Union, NATO, Berlin, Paris and London have already put pressure on Moscow in this matter. NATO in particular urged on Friday, the day after threats of sanctions from the EU, Moscow to reveal everything about its Novichok program, the type of incriminated chemical substance that was developed by the Soviets in the 1970s. which Moscow ignores. For the Kremlin, conversely, it is up to Germany to provide it with proof of an assassination attempt, Moscow demanding that Berlin respond to a request to this effect from the Russian Attorney General and accusing German diplomacy of ” delay “sending it.

“Will Madame (Chancellor Angela) Merkel, who has been accusing us for two days (…) give the order for a response” be sent, asked Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference. “We treat the statements of our Western colleagues with a fair amount of skepticism”, he summed up. Earlier, the Kremlin, through the voice of its spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, had repeated that the Russian doctors who treated Alexeï Navalny in the hours which followed his discomfort had not been able to establish poisoning and that now “other medical avenues are under study”. He ruled Russian doctors “more transparent” than the Germans.