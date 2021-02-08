A response in retaliation. Germany, Poland and Sweden will expel serving Russian diplomats, the governments of the three countries announced on Monday February 8 almost simultaneously. Moscow immediately reacted by denouncing a measure “unfounded” taken when Russia decided, a few days earlier, to expel European diplomats for having participated, according to it, in demonstrations in favor of Alexey Navalny.

The presence of diplomats at rallies “illegal on January 23” in support of Alexeï Navalny organized in Saint Petersburg and Moscow is “unacceptable and incompatible with their status”, estimate the Russian authorities. But for Berlin, the German diplomat present at the demonstrations was only looking for “to learn by legal means on the evolution of the situation on the ground”.

The Swedish government has him “informed the Russian ambassador that someone from the embassy had to leave Sweden. This is a clear response to the unacceptable decision to expel a Swedish diplomat who was only performing his duties”, Minister Ann Linde said on Twitter.

We have informed the Russian Ambassador that a person from the Russian embassy is asked to leave Sweden. This is a clear response to the unacceptable decision to expel a Swedish diplomat who was only preforming his duties. – Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) February 8, 2021

“In response to the unjustified expulsion of a Polish diplomat, the Foreign Ministry decided today, in coordination with Germany and Sweden, to recognize an employee of the Russian Consulate General in Poznan as persona non grata “, for its part indicated the Polish ministry on Twitter.