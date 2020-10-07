Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny calls on the German government and the EU to take action against “those who profit from the regime” in Russia. He also wants construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be stopped and criticizes former Chancellor Schröder with clear words.

The Russian opposition politician Alexej Navalny is calling for the German government and the EU to crack down on politicians and oligarchs close to the Kremlin. Sanctions against all of Russia would not work, said Navalny.

D.he poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has called on the German government and the European Union to crack down on oligarchs, politicians and companies affiliated with the Kremlin.

“Sanctions against the whole country don’t work. The most important thing is to issue entry bans against those profiting from the regime and freeze their assets ” said Navalny the “picture”. “They embezzle money, steal billions and on weekends they fly to Berlin or London, buy expensive apartments and sit in cafes.”

The Russian opposition politician called for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to be halted, as well as the freezing of assets and travel bans against individuals such as the chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic Valery Gergiev. Gergiev is a supporter of the authoritarian Russian President Vladimir Putin and campaigned for his re-election.

“If he loves the regime so much and wants Russia not to go the European route, then you have to tell him: You are a very talented musician, but we will no longer allow you to enter the EU. You can enjoy Putin’s regime in Russia, ”said Navalny. Alternatively, Gergiev could give up his public support for Putin.

Schröder denies the allegation

He also criticized the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder for his statements that there were still no “certain facts” about the poison attack. Navalny continued: “After all, he is the former chancellor of the most powerful country in Europe. Now Schröder is Putin’s errand boy who protects murderers. ”Gerhard Schröder is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nord Stream 2 and Chairman of the Nord Stream Shareholders’ Committee. In addition, Schröder is chairman of the supervisory board of Russian state oil giant Rosneft

In response, Schröder expressed “understanding” for Nawalny’s difficult personal situation. His interview statements about alleged “hidden payments” are wrong, he said, according to a statement. He is therefore forced to take legal action against the publisher.

Navalny himself does not believe that Russia will solve his case: there is not even an attempt to make it look as if an investigation is being carried out. “So far there has been no investigation in Russia at all,” the Russian politician told the newspaper.

The Kremlin critic collapsed on August 20 on a Russian domestic flight and was first treated in the Siberian Omsk after an emergency landing. On August 22nd, he was flown to Germany for treatment at the Charité in Berlin.

After tests in a special Bundeswehr laboratory, the federal government declared that Navalny had been poisoned with a neurotoxin from the Novitschok group. Numerous politicians in Germany had asked Russia to investigate the poison attack on Navalny. So far, the Kremlin has shown disapproval.