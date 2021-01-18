In August 2020, Alexei Navalny, opposing Vladimir Putin, is uneasy while on board a plane in Russia. Hospitalized emergency, his family denounces a poisoning, but Russian doctors refuse to confirm information. Faced with media and political pressure, Alexei Navalny is transferred to Germany. Traces of a neurotoxic product are found in his body.

Alexei Navalny fights for justice and accuses Vladimir Poutine of having had him fish. For years, Alexei Navalny sopposes the Russian president. He rose to prominence in 2011, denouncing electoral fraud in his country. Boycotted by the media, he uses the Internet to make himself heard and denounce the corruption of the Russian oligarchs. Since 2011, Navalny has been arrested several times. In 2017, he suffered a physical attack and nearly lost his sight after having received a chemical on the face.