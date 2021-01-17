The Kremlin critic Navalny was arrested after arriving at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. The flight had previously been diverted.

MOSCOW taz | “I’m totally happy,” says Alexei Navalny when he got off the bus at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday evening. Five months after being poisoned with the Novitschok neurotoxin, he finally got home. “I’m not afraid.” Together with his wife Julia and his spokeswoman Kira Jarmysch, he then goes to passport control – and is arrested. The Russian Prison Service (FSIN) has now confirmed this. His wife Julia and Navalny’s lawyer Olga Michailowa are allowed into the country.

It was a “historic event”, emphasize liberal political scientists and media professionals on this day. In the meantime, the regime is choosing the cheapest option to respond to the return of its fierce opponent: it has the plane with Navalny rerouted. The passengers are apparently told that an accident had occurred in Vnukowo, where it should have been flying.

Several hundred people were expecting Navalny in Vnukovo. Because they were forced out of the airport building by the OMON special police, they stayed on the street for hours at minus 27 degrees. “It is my duty to be here to show that Russia needs change,” says a young man who introduces himself as Pavel to a reporter for Russian Internet broadcaster Doschd. Several arrests were made in and in front of the building. The arterial roads from Vnukowo were closed after the aircraft was diverted, as were the access roads to Sheremetyevo. “Hysteria from the authorities” is what opposition members call the reaction.

It’s an announcement. At the end of December, the FSIN had declared that Navalny was violating the conditions of his suspended sentence. This goes back to 2014. Together with his brother Oleg, Alexej Navalny is said to have cheated on the French cosmetics group Yves Rocher. Oleg Navalny was imprisoned for three and a half years, while Alexei’s sentence was suspended.

Denied allegations

During the trial, representatives of Yves Rocher had always denied the allegations, the Navalny brothers spoke of politically motivated allegations. The European Court of Human Rights called the Russian judgment of 2017 “clearly arbitrary”. The Russian Supreme Court was not interested in the assessment from Strasbourg; the brothers had a criminal record. Alexei Navalny, the guilty verdict is now fatal.

His probation, which would have expired on December 30, 2020, is to be converted into a real sentence. The court date for this is set for January 29th. The FSIN’s explanation is as simple as it is clumsy: Navalny did not inform the authorities about his residence status while he was in Germany. But that is what the law provides.

Therefore, the FSIN put him on the wanted list on December 29th and declared two weeks later that the officers were “obliged to take all measures to detain the violator until a court decides”.

In addition, the judiciary has come up with another method: Navalny is said to have embezzled donations to pay for his vacations. Navalny is also being investigated for insulting a World War II veteran. The man had expressed his support for Putin’s controversial constitutional reform on television. The 44-year-old had insulted him and everyone who advertised Putin in the film as “corrupt henchmen” and “traitors”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to use Navalny’s name for years. For him his fiercest opponent is sometimes an “unimportant blogger”, sometimes the “Berlin patient”. But the events of Sunday show that Navalny is probably not that unimportant.