Jailed Russian opponent Alexei Navalny appeared this Thursday in public for the first time since his 24-day hunger strike.

The anti-corruption leader participated by videoconference from prison in the judicial session that is studying the appeal presented by his lawyers against the penalty that sentenced him to pay a fine for defaming a World War II veteran.

Navalny, 44, went without food for 24 days in protest for not having access to doctors he trusts to treat his serious back problems, caused by two herniated discs.

He abandoned her last week, on the advice of his personal doctors and his team, since during that time his health significantly worsened, so much so that there were fears that he would suffer cardiac arrest or pass away.

Their situation even provoked international reactions from Western countries, which warned that his death would be the responsibility of the Kremlin.

The opposition, the most critical voice against the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, could be seen on Thursday through a monitor at the Bábushkinski Court in Moscow.

It was in the session that this Court began to examine Navalny’s appeal against the conviction for defaming Ignat Artemenko, a 94-year-old World War II veteran.

The veteran had participated last year in a video for support constitutional reform that allows Putin to remain in power until 2036.

In a June social media post, Navalny said the people in the video were “traitors”, “people without conscience” and “corrupt lackeys”. The judge found him guilty of the charges and fined him 850,000 rubles (9,500 euros).

Currently 44-year-old Navalny is in Pokrov’s IK-2 Penitentiary Colony, where he has to spend 2 1/2 years in jail for a fraud conviction of 2014, which he and his allies consider politically motivated.