People unfortunately subject to tyranny must swallow bitter poison between each breath. That poison is fear. Fear takes away humanity and leaves behind a panicked animal, hoping only to survive. Fear demands obedience, conformity, flattery—the flattery of everything one hates most. Every moment is an anguish of doubt. Children know, or soon learn, that some topics of conversation will destroy their parents. One poorly chosen word and you will never find work again. One careless letter, written in frustration, and you end up in gulag. One act of open defiance and you're dead.

French revolutionaries coined the word “terrorism” to mark the amount of government-induced fear necessary to subdue the population. It worked very effectively at the time and still does. But the method has a vulnerability: the fearless individual. Fearlessness in the face of deadly threat is an extremely rare quality, possessed by one in a million people, but it is also contagious. The example of this courageous person restores the humanity of others, who remember, with shame, that they too have a will and voice of their own. Once fear is lost, tyranny collapses. Speaking to crowds in his native Poland, Pope John Paul II began the dissolution of the communist empire with three words: “Do not be afraid.”

Alexei Navalny, Russia's leading opposition figure, died under suspicious circumstances on February 16 in an Arctic prison camp that serves as a useful reminder of Soviet brutality. His death had already been announced. In fact, he had been murdered once before. As a blogger and social media activist, and later as a politician, he was tireless in his opposition to the regime: he spoke of the “freedom virus”, of which he was a carrier. Vladimir Putin, Russia's top assassin, simply could not risk contagion. He arranged for Navalny to be secretly exposed to a lethal nerve agent, Novichok — another useful practice of Soviet criminality.

Somehow, Navalny survived and, after much public protest, was allowed to recover in a German hospital. He returned from the land of the dead looking like a corpse, but morally unchanged. “I affirm that Putin is behind this act, I see no other explanation”, he said him about his poisoning. “The system is fighting for survival and we have just felt the consequences.” To his remarkable wife, Yulia, he joked: “They say that Putin is not so stupid as to use this Novichok… If you want to kill someone, just shoot him.”

After the poisoning, Navalny was with his wife and family in the relative safety of a free country. He had already done more than his duty, offering his life to Russia and freedom. Who among us wouldn't have jumped at the chance to enjoy some peace and normality? But that is the mystery of people of great courage: they exist almost symbolically, in the realm of myth. Navalny never considered becoming a permanent exile. Some compulsive sense of who he was drew him to his second death. During his months away from Russia, a CNN documentary, “Navalny,” made him known to a global audience. His growing fame clearly angered Putin, who referred to him as “the patient from Berlin”, as if he were afraid to say his name. There was no doubt about what would happen to him when he returned.

In one sense, Navalny was a rebel of the digital age. His politics were changeable and confusing, but he knew with complete clarity what he stood against. From a broader perspective, however, he could be said to have descended from a long and venerable line of Russian “dissenters”—people like Andrei Sakharov, Natan Sharansky, Alexander Solzhenitsyn, and the mostly forgotten victims of tyranny recounted in ” Solzhenitsyn's Gulag Archipelago, who suffered and died to maintain a shred of decency in their society. Russia, synonymous with despotism, historically poorly governed, has been one of the world's main producers of political heroism — but unfortunate is the nation that needs and wastes the lives of so many heroes to balance its shame.

In the US, we suffer from the opposite condition. Our lives are smooth and easy, but we lack courage. We move in great conformist herds, terrified that a single original thought might throw us out of step and reveal us to the world, in all our hideous helplessness, as individuals. We are told by tribal elders which words to use and which are taboo — these are constantly changing, as it is a training regimen in obedience. We are afraid of the internet gangs. We fear being canceled and losing our jobs. Younger Americans are afraid of sex and of each other and of life itself.

None of us face the threat of death from Novichok, but we fear the poison of loneliness—because the curse of the courageous person, more punishing even than physical persecution, is moral and existential isolation. So we moved restlessly with the herd. We are aware that our lives are false, that our public expressions are often lies, that we pretend to embrace what we disbelieve and love what we hate. We have conscience and shame, and we compensate by inventing superficial dramas with ourselves as the protagonists. Personal identity as a theatrical performance is our final leap into unreality. The cure for self-loathing, we decide, is narcissism.

Navalny is what fear prevents us from becoming—what we would be if we absorbed Aristotle's lesson that courage is the highest virtue, because it makes all others possible. We like to think of ourselves as tolerant and inclusive, but what does that matter if we can be compelled by fear to participate in pogroms and inquisitions? What is the point of political freedom if we are subject to an internal tyranny? For the fearful, even the best of them, every principle is contingent, every virtue negotiable.

Because we are who we are, our elegies for Navalny are haunted as if by his pale ghost, returning from the dead again to deliver the terrible words which he used to condemn his judges: “You are the people who turn a blind eye.” One event in particular haunts us: his return to Russia. When Navalny boarded the flight to Moscow, he knew it was a trip to the cemetery. We pretend to praise and applaud this act of self-destruction, but if we are honest, as we must be for once, we will admit that it is incomprehensible to us. What American today would do the same? We are the people who turn a blind eye. If offered a seat on that flight to extinction, we would exclaim with J. Alfred Prufrock:

I saw the moment of my greatness falter,

And I saw the eternal Coachman hold my coat and chuckle,

And in short, I was scared.

Putin's henchmen arrested Navalny upon arrival at Moscow Airport. While in prison, he read Natan Sharansky's book “Fear No Evil” and exchanged some handwritten letters with the former “refusenik” [refusenik é uma pessoa que se recusa a obedecer a uma ordem ou lei como forma de protesto] and veteran of the Soviet prison system. Sharansky, now living in Israel, understood perfectly the choice that Navalny had made:

“I was very irritated by a certain European correspondent's question the day after he returned to Russia. 'Why did he return? We all knew he would be arrested at the airport — doesn't he understand such simple things?' My response was quite rude: 'You're the one who doesn't understand something. If you think his goal is survival — then you're right. But his real concern is the fate of his people — and he's telling them, ' I'm not afraid and you shouldn't be either.”

On consideration, I think Sharansky was right. By the manner of his death, Navalny forced us to penetrate the hypocrisy and monotonous pantomimes, to ask ourselves: “Is there something for which I could give my life?” It is a dark and terrible meditation—and most of us, who were not born for martyrdom, will still answer, “I could—and I would,” if not for some great cause, then for a loved one, or for them, or for home security. Navalny taught us that we are braver than we allow ourselves to be, that honesty is not only possible but necessary if life is to be more than a game of shadows: and that those who have nothing to die for have nothing to live for.

Martin Gurri is a former CIA analyst and author of “The Revolt of the Public and the Crisis of Authority in the New Millennium.”

©2024 City Journal. Published with permission. Original in English: Alexei Navalny and the Transcendence of Courage