Russia denies any involvement within the poisoning of the political opponent of Vladimir Putin.

It’s ‘”absurd” to accuse Moscow of getting poisoned the opponent Alexeï Navalny, hospitalized in Germany in severe situation. “Any try to affiliate Russia in any manner with what has occurred is unacceptable to us, they’re absurd”Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov instructed reporters on Monday (September seventh).

The German authorities stated final week maintain the “unequivocal proof” of using a nerve agent in opposition to the Russian opponent. Since August 22, the principle opponent of Vladimir Putin ewas hospitalized in severe situation in Berlin, after feeling unwell two days earlier on a aircraft that introduced him again to Moscow from Siberia.

German medical doctors had indicated that “medical outcomes reveal intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors”. Think about a bunch to which belong formidable chemical weapons referred to as “nerve brokers”. Amongst them: sarin gasoline, VX or Novichok Russian, used to poison the ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in 2018 in England. The Russian medical doctors who handled Alexeï Navalny throughout his hospitalization in Siberia assured them that they’d not discovered such a substance within the opponent’s physique.