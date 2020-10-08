In a joint statement, the German and French foreign ministers denounced a “terrible assassination attempt” of Alexey Navalny.

Tensions between Russia, Germany and France. Russian diplomacy blasted the accusations on Wednesday, October 7 “unacceptable” of Paris and Berlin who denounced a “involvement and responsibility” of Russia in the poisoning of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny.

German and French Foreign Ministers Heiko Maas and Jean-Yves Le Drian denounced Wednesday in a joint statement a “terrible assassination attempt” by Alexeï Navalny, ensuring that he did not see “other plausible explanation” of his poisoning “a Russian responsibility and implication”.

“Instead of duly cooperating with the Russian Federation in order to clarify the circumstances of what happened with this blogger, the German and French governments have moved on to threats and blackmail attempts against us.”, replied Russian diplomacy in a statement. It’s a “statement unacceptable by its content and tone”, said the press release, which accuses Paris and Berlin of placing themselves in this way “at the head of an anti-Russian coalition”. “Business as usual” with Paris and Berlin, we no longer consider it possible, “warned Russian diplomacy.