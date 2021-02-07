Relationships are “at the lowest”, between Russia and the European Union. After a meeting in Moscow with the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, his European counterpart, Josep Borrell, did not hide his pessimism on Friday 5 February. At the origin of these new tensions: the arrest, in mid-January, then the conviction, Tuesday, February 2, of the opponent to Vladimir Putin, Alexeï Navalny.

While thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets of the country several times in recent weeks to protest the imprisonment of the anti-corruption figure at the top of the Russian state, the move seals a lingering diplomatic chill since then. long months between the two powers, against the backdrop of a health and geopolitical crisis.

But the deterioration of the relationship between the EU and Russia and the stakes of this showdown go well beyond the fate of Alexei Navalny. Franceinfo explains why.

Why does the fate of Alexei Navalny worry the EU?

He has become the symbol of a Russian power indifferent to the way the rest of the world looks at it. Alexei Navalny, a 44-year-old Kremlin opponent, was sentenced on Tuesday to two years and eight months in prison. The reason: having violated his judicial review after a first trialondamnation in 2014 in a case of embezzlement. At the time sentenced to a suspended sentence, Alexeï Navalny had to check in every month in a police station in the suburbs of Moscow. But in August, he narrowly escaped an attempted poisoning and found himself transferred to a German hospital, where analyzes by investigators, as well as French and Swedish laboratories, concluded that Novichok was used, a powerful nerve agent, suspected of being used against the enemies of Russian power.

As early as the summer, the EU adopted in retaliation sanctions against Russian officials and this new case has added to a pile of serious grievances between the European Union and Moscow, starting with the illegal annexation in 2014 of Ukrainian Crimea by Russia. As all eyes turned to the Kremlin, accused by Alexei Navalny of being at the origin of this assassination attempt, Europe demanded from Vladimir Poutine an independent and transparent investigation. In vain. Not only does Moscow refuse to comply, but the authorities arrested the opponent as soon as he returned to the country on January 17.

In the process, the Russian authorities cracked down on demonstrations of support for him. On January 23 and 31, at least 10,000 people were arrested across the country, according to the organization OVD-Info, including some 100 journalists, and a 22-year-old Franco-Russian.

The images of these muscular arrests revealed degrading treatment as well as police violence which again made Europeans react. Before considering any measures, the EU decided to send the head of its diplomacy, Spaniard Josep Borrell, to the country.

How did Moscow react to these criticisms?

Coming in the name of Brussels to denounce the imprisonment of Alexeï Navalny and the repression of demonstrations, Josep Borrell was responsible for taking the pulse of Russian-European relations. The message could not be clearer: just a few hours after the first talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Moscow on Friday demanded the departure of German, Polish and Swedish diplomats. The reason ? They are accused of having participated in rallies in St. Petersburg and Moscow. A clear way for the Kremlin to recall that it refuses any interference in its internal affairs, warning Europeans against the “stupidity” to condition the future of their relationship with Russia to the fate of Alexey Navalny.

If Josep Borrell has “strongly condemned” these expulsions and “rejected Russia’s claims” on the subject of diplomats, his visit only exacerbated the weakness of the European position vis-à-vis Moscow, analyzed Friday for France 24 Nicolas Tenzer, president of Cerap (study and reflection center for political action) and specialist in Russia.

“When, during a visit by a high representative, we have three European diplomats who are expelled, we don’t just say: ‘This is not good.'” Nicolas Tenzer, specialist in Russia to France 24

Additional affront: a new trial, this time for defamation, was held that same day against Alexeï Navalny. “It [Josep Borrell] was humiliated and he remains, it’s incomprehensible “, continues Nicolas Tenzer, evoking and “a sad day for European diplomacy.”

Expulsion “unjustified” diplomats watch “an additional facet of what is happening in Russia now and which has little to do with the rule of law”, lambasted German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, stepping up to the plate during a joint press conference with Emmanuel Macron.

The French President himself condemned the expulsion of European diplomats “with the greatest firmness”, while the German foreign minister, Heiko Maas, threatened Russia with reprisals if she “do not reconsider this measure”. “The verbal accusations, the indignations, all that is very good. But if there is not an action behind, we know very well that Mr. Putin and the Kremlin regime do not care. (…) Without action, it is absolutely useless “, judge Nicolas Tenzer.

Does the EU have effective leverage?

Josep Borrell assured Friday that no new sanctions had been proposed “for now”. But some states of the European Union are already talking about this possibility, like Germany. EU foreign ministers will have a first discussion on the subject on February 22, as a prelude to a summit devoted to the relationship with Russia at the end of March.

Among these levers, the EU can in particular brandish the threat of abandoning the Nord Stream 2 project, a gas pipeline whose 1,200 kilometers of pipes under the Baltic Sea should allow gas to pass directly from Russia to Germany. While 30% of the oil consumed in the EU comes from Russia, this project worth nearly 10 billion euros is a financial windfall for the Russian giant Gazprom. For Ian Bond, head of the foreign policy department of the Center for European Reform (CER) quoted by AFP, the European Union “underestimates its ability to influence Russian behavior.”

“The Russian economy relies on Europeans to buy its hydrocarbons and sell it goods and services.” Ian Bond, Head of CER’s Foreign Policy Department to AFP

But on this subject, the member countries suffer from their disagreements. If France asks for the abandonment of the project and that Brussels does not consider it a priority, Berlin does not hear it that way. The decision to stop him is to “the responsibility of the Germans”, observed Wednesday the head of French diplomacy, Jean-Yves le Drian. Despite the criticism against Moscow, Angela Merkel reiterated her attachment to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, adding that any “energy dependence” vis-à-vis Moscow.

Other levers can be operated, underlines Nicolas Tenzer, citing “targeted sanctions “ allowing to “freeze the assets abroad of Russian oligarchs (…) guilty of or complicit in human rights violations”. What if that is not enough? “VSOvercome Russia from Swift, the interbank transaction system. This would have an absolutely colossal impact, hoping that we will not come to that “, continues the specialist.

So many options that contrast with the conciliatory tone adopted Thursday by Emmanuel Macron. During a videoconference with the think tank Atlantic Council, the French president reaffirmed that it was essential to continue the dialogue with Vladimir Poutine to “European peace and stability”, and this despite the imprisonment of Alexei Navalny, whom he describes as“huge mistake”. Or a balancing act, between condemnation and an outstretched hand, faithful to the position (delicate and ambiguous) of the 27.

Why does Russia not fear retaliation from the EU?

To guarantee its immunity to criticism from the European Union, Russia has a powerful weapon: Sputnik V, its vaccine against Covid-19. While the EU intends to vaccinate 70% of its population by this summer, the temporary drop in deliveries of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses and the delays in delivery of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, raised fears of supply difficulties, even a shortage. What to place Moscow in a position of strength, according to Frédéric Bizard, professor of economics at ESCP and president of the Health Institute, quoted on Friday by France 24.

“We can see that Sputnik V is an element of ‘soft power’ which goes well beyond the simple vaccine. It is a real source of diplomatic power. ” Frédéric Bizard, professor of economics at ESCP to France 24

Thus, despite their differences, Josep Borrell and Serguei Lavrov pleaded Friday for the maintenance of cooperation between the EU and Russia in less thorny areas, such as that of the health crisis, the European representative calling the vaccine Sputnik V of “good news for mankind”.

On January 20, Russia announced that it had started the approval process for its vaccine with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Without waiting for the green light from other member countries, Hungary has already ordered 40,000 doses of the Russian vaccine, criticizing the slowness of the European system. Under these conditions, the EU “has an interest in putting aside the sanctions against Russia following the conviction of Alexei Navalny, to promote the vaccination of Europeans”, decrypted Thursday in The cross Carole Grimaud Potter, geopolitical analyst and specialist in Russia. “The idea that the EU is putting politics above responding to the health crisis is something member states cannot afford”, she assured.