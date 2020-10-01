Poisoned, according to German authorities, by a nerve agent, the Russian opponent has come out of a coma and is continuing his convalescence in Germany.

Russian opponent Alexei Navalny claims to German magazine Der Spiegel (in German), Thursday, October 1, that Russian President Vladimir Poutine is at the origin of an attempt to poison him, and he assures that he is not afraid.

“I claim that Putin is behind this crime and I have no other versions of what happened”, did he declare. Evoking his intoxication, the opponent explains: “We don’t feel pain, but we know we’re going to die.”

Alexei Navalny left the Berlin hospital where he was treated last week after suffering from malaise on August 20 during a flight from Siberia to Moscow. Three European laboratories concluded that it was poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent, designed for military purposes in Soviet times, and Western capitals therefore called on Russia to explain and investigate. For its part, Moscow rejects all accusations.

On Wednesday Russia accused Germany of “provocation” after the intervention of its head of diplomacy before the UN General Assembly, calling in particular on Moscow to “do more to clarify this matter”. Russian diplomacy denounced “public rantings” which constitute for Moscow “the pursuit of an openly hostile anti-Russian line from Berlin” and once again accused Germany of refusing to cooperate with Russia in this matter.

Russian police said in August that they had launched preliminary checks after Alexei Navalny’s hospitalization in Siberia, refusing to open an official criminal investigation, saying they did not have sufficient evidence to support the poisoning thesis.