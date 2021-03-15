Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalni has been transferred to the IK-2 prison colony, in the Vladimir region, in the west of the country, according to information from the TASS news agency, which has had access to a series of court documents.

The Justice would have thus notified his transfer despite the fact that the opponent’s whereabouts are unknown since Friday, when his team said that he was being displaced from a detention center on the outskirts of Moscow, the capital. Thus, various media have indicated that Navalni is now in said prison, known for the alleged conditions of isolation to which the prisoners are subjected.

The agency has indicated, however, that a court is expected to resolve a complaint filed by Navalni’s lawyers in relation to the alleged lack of action by the Russian authorities when the opponent was poisoned in August in Siberia.

European scientists and specialists concluded that Navalni had been poisoned with a nerve agent in August 2020. The opponent had to spend months in Germany and, upon returning to Russia, was imprisoned for having violated the probation granted after the suspension of a sentence against him dating back to 2014.