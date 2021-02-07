Juan Colombato

Vladimir Putin never publicly mentions Alexei Navalni’s name. The Russian president avoids at all costs naming who has become his most stubborn and vociferous critic. For many years, the Kremlin and its orbit acted as if the opponent were invisible. Later, when his anti-corruption activism and political drive became impossible to ignore, he became “that person”, the “blogger” or, lately, after he had to be transferred to Germany for treatment …