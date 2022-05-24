The Russian justice confirmed on Tuesday the sentence to nine years in prison in a “severe regime” for “fraud” and “disrespect” of Alexei Navalni, main opponent of President Vladimir Putin.

After an express trial, the Moscow municipal court upheld the verdict on appeal, which “takes effect immediately.”

“The rejection of Navalni’s appeal is another example of the Kremlin seeking to suppress dissent and civil society.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter.

The Russian opponent’s lawyers announced that they would file an appeal against the sentence.

In the first instance, on March 22, the charismatic anti-corruption militant, who was already serving a “normal regime” detention sentence, was sentenced to nine years in “severe” prison.

The prison authorities must now transfer him to another place of detention, which will be communicated later.

“The place to which he is to be transferred is notorious for torturing and murdering prisonersNavalni’s spokeswoman Kira Iarmich wrote on Twitter, adding reports that he could end up in Melekhovo colony No. 6, more than 200 km east of Moscow.

Navalni was accused, among other things, of stealing millions of dollars for his personal use from donations received for his political organizations.

Navalni gained notoriety with a blog exposing corruption, and before he was jailed he organized protests across Russia.

In 2018 he tried to run for the presidency, but was excluded from the list in which Putin won his fourth term.

Navalni appeared by videoconference from Pokrov prison, 100 km from Moscow, where he was serving his first sentence.

Behind the bars of his cell, he listened intently to the verdict.

‘Lie’

The opponent, who was given the floor before the closing of the arguments, did not mince words, despite several calls to order from the court.

“I despise your court, your system,” he said, calling the trial “meanless.”

“Of course I don’t want to be in a cell,” he said. “I would prefer to see my children grow up. But I call on people not to be afraid, to be afraid is a crime against our future,” she continued.

“It is precisely you, your system and Putin who betray the Russian people“, he added.

He also again denounced the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, which he said is based on a “lie”. But “their time will be up and they will burn in hell,” he concluded.

“We respect the brave citizens of Russia who are protesting against their government’s brutal war (against Ukraine) and endemic corruption, despite threats, criminal charges, arrests and poisonings,” Blinken said in his tweet.

Navalni was arrested in January 2021 upon his return from Berlin, where he had spent several months convalescing after being poisoned, an act for which he holds President Putin responsible.

The latter categorically denies this and no investigation has been opened into the case.

His arrest marked the beginning of a massive crackdown on all opposition groups and independent media in Russia.

The repression increased after the start of the military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. The Russian authorities reinforced their legal arsenal to control communication about the conflict, with sentences of up to 15 years in prison against those who spread “false news” about the Russian army.

AFP

