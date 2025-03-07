One of the proper names of the good run with which the year started the year Seville Atlético is Alexandro Fernández. The Palacios striker and Villafranca have put three goals in the last six games, so many who have earned the filial to add the three points against Algeciras, Interity and Hercules.

It has not been a simple season start or for Sevilla Atlético or for the striker himself, since last season he suffered a very serious injury that has hindered his growth under the orders of Jesús Galván. However, the technician has seen his progression and is trusting him regularly. This was confirmed recently in an interview for ABC in Seville: «I’m glad because it has had a hard time. Last year he recovered from a serious ankle injury and played in the last two games, when the team was already promoted. Between one thing and another, it has not had a continuity, first for my part because I did not put it, but now that I am giving him the opportunity he is taking advantage of him and hopefully he will continue. You have to take advantage of these moments.

The good state of form of Alexandro He has coincided with the streak of victories of Sevilla Atlético, a dynamic that was interrupted last weekend before the yeclano. The Sevillists lost 0-2, but maintain a large seventh place with 37 points. However, the branch player regretted this stumbling block in the media: «It was a very hard match and There is no other to get up and think about Sunday to get up again ».

In addition, the attacker hopes to return to the good results this weekend at 12.00 against Castile: «Each one in his field uses his weapons. The Yeclano, in such a closed field, plays more direct and the second play. Castilla is more touching, of building from below, more similar to us. There will be more spaces for each team and will be pretty to seecomplicated but if we do what it touches, we can get victory ».









Alexandro, happy with his development in his last matches, recognizes the work his coach is exercising, Jesús Galvánand the complicity with their classmates, all keys: «I have not stopped working, my moment has arrived with the help of the classmates. I have made those goals but the victories are everyone. We have a very complete team and the healthy competition that is helps us overcome ourselves and love more ».