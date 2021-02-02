In a video posted on Instagram Monday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed survived a sexual assault. The confession of the Democratic representative for New York came in the middle of an account in which she revealed to have feared for her life during the assault on the Capitol on January 6.

AOC’s confession, as it is popularly known, came in the middle of his presentation, when he compared Republicans who oppose the impeachment of former President Donald Trump for encouraging the violence that led to the assault on the Capitol with “abusers“.

“They are trying to tell us to move on to something else without accountability, without telling the truth or facing extreme damage, loss of human life, trauma,” said Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most visible symbols of the progressive left. from the United States.

The young deputy Alexandroa Ocasio-Cortes revealed details of the assault on the Capitol, but not of her attack. Photo: AP

“I am a survivor of a sexual assault and I have not told many people in my life, “added the politician, comparing the parliamentarians who want to” move on to something else “after the assault on the Capitol with the denial tactic used by the attackers.

“As a survivor, I struggle with the idea of ​​being believed“He added without giving details or dates of the attack, unlike his account of what had happened in the Capitol, in which he elaborated on multiple details.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained in the live video the fear she felt during the attack on the Capitol and how she had to hide. “I thought I was going to die“, he assured.

The deputy’s confession, which has more than 350,000 views, was celebrated for her courage and honesty.

Deputy Katie Porter explained to MSNBC that she loaned her a pair of sneakers during the attack in case she had to “run for her life,” to which AOC replied: “I just hope I can become a mom. I hope I don’t die today“.

The assault on the Capitol seems to have further soured relations between the young congresswoman and her Republican colleagues, which were already conflictive at first.

Alexandria Ocasio-cortez with other progressive Democratic Party MPs (from right to left): Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, AOC and Ilhan Abdullahi Omar. Photo: AFP.

This week, Ocasio-Cortez snubbed Republican Senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, who approved of the woman’s criticism of the Robinhood trading app. AOC, however, did not let him pass the attempt to get on his words.

“I am delighted to be working with the Republicans on this issue where there is common ground, but three weeks ago he almost got me assassinated, so this time they can wait seated“AOC tweeted.

Source: AFP