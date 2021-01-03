Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on February 5 in the House of Representatives. WIN MCNAMEE (AFP) / VIDEO: REUTERS-QUALITY

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office calls loudly from the end of one of the long corridors of the Cannon Building of Congress. A mural of post-it the colors on both sides of the door break the harmony in the row of uniform offices you have to pass through to get to yours: that of Andy Levin, representative of Michigan; David Scott’s, for Georgia; or that of John Ractliffe, for Texas. None of them have at their door a group of girls on a study trip who this Wednesday stands guard to see in person the tenant of number 229 as one who waits for Madonna at the exit of a concert. “He’s there… AOC!” One of the girls suddenly yells. “We love you!” Exclaims another. Indeed, as if it were a pop star, Ocasio-Cortez has left through a secondary door. Hearing his initials, now a kind of personal brand, he turns and greets with a smile the size of the Capitol.

Since her debut in the House of Representatives on January 3, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has turned Washington upside down. It turns everything it touches into media gold, drags hordes of millennials and it has placed the most leftist proposals on the American ideological spectrum at the center of the debate. To understand the magnitude of the phenomenon that this 29-year-old woman, the youngest in history to reach the US Congress, it must be remembered that just over a year ago she made a living behind the bar of a taqueria in New York. His victory in the primaries last summer, in front of a sacred cow from the Democratic Party, was like putting a pike in the sky. Representative of a very progressive district of the city, Queen-Bronx, the election was tied in November. Now, from the seat, it has ceased to be a curious anecdote.

In a country that still associates the term socialism with communist dictatorships, Ocasio claims to be a democratic socialist, in in the wake of Bernie Sanders, and calls for a tax of up to 70% for income over 10 million dollars, a proposal that has been praised by progressive economists such as Nobel laureate Paul Krugman. And with the immigration debate red-hot, he calls for the dismantling of the border police (ICE, in its acronym in English), a measure that has later been joined by other Democrats, such as presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand. Everything from a monumental speaker.

His first speech in the plenary session of the Chamber, lasting four minutes, broke the audience records in the history of C-SPAN, the channel that covers parliamentary activity. In just 12 hours, more than a million people had already seen it. But that’s nothing compared to what happened weeks later. Your questioning at a campaign finance hearing, in which it exposed all the holes through which corruption of politicians and large companies can sneak, has broken parameters on the Internet with 37 million views.

On social media he dances tap dancing: he has created a faithful audience on Instagram, where it counts the lesser-known day to day of Congress, and its volume of interactions on Twitter exceeds that of any major media outlet and any other Democratic figure, including Barack Obama, or Republican, with the exception of Trump, the only one who surpasses it , according to an Axios report for a period spanning from December 17 to January 17.

The door of Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez’s office on Capitol Hill in Washington. twitter

“She has a kind of Oprah Winfrey effect. Oprah has a celebrity status that means that when she presents something to the public, a new cream, a new book, a new tennis shoe … Everyone is interested, it becomes a fever. Politics is different, but something similar is happening. Ocasio talks about things that may have been said before, but failed to capture people’s attention in this way, ”explains Stephanie Kelton, former Democrats chief economist for the Budget Committee and now professor of public policy. at Stony Brook University.

“It achieves it by a combination of factors. She is very dynamic, she has a sense of humor, and she is above all very authentic, she comes into politics without having been preparing for years to do so and she has that fresh look at what is happening in Washington. Have you seen what he just wrote about the homeless? ”Kelton adds. On Wednesday the congresswoman published a photo of a line of homeless people in a hall of Congress denouncing what is an old practice in the capital: lobbyists they pay the poor to queue for them before committees or hearings and thus have a secure seat in the room. “Shock it doesn’t even come close to describing this, ”he said.

One question his critics often ask is how much of this fanfare will translate into legislation. You don’t usually expect that much from a rookie congressman, especially in his first few months in office, but everything that surrounds the young and attractive Ocasio is excessive, including expectations. What does seem evident is its ability to stir up the political debate and force the Democratic Party to consider – once again – its being or not being. If the path to victory for the White House in 2020 is to secure the center or for the left turn.

Green New Deal versus moderate

A great example is the Green New Deal, an ambitious environmental plan with a Rooseveltian name that he presented on February 7 with a senator from Massachusetts. In the form of a resolution, it proposes an entire transformation of the economy that allows 100% clean energy by 2050. The launch aroused skepticism among some Democrats. Congressional Leader Nancy Pelosi showed disdain in an interview with Politician, although later rectified. “It will be one of the many proposals we receive,” he said. “He green dream [sueño verde] or whatever it’s called, nobody knows what it is, but they’re going for it, right? In fact, Ocasio-Cortez is not part of the Committee on the Climate Crisis that Pelosi presented on the same day as the Green New Deal. Instead, he is a member of one of the Capitol’s most powerful committees, financial services, which deals with banking regulation and the independence of the Federal Reserve.

Another case that has put the different sensitivities of the Democrats face to face has to do with the giant Amazon, which has just canceled its plans to locate a new headquarters in New York, which would have meant 25,000 jobs, due to the opposition from local politicians, led by Ocasio, to the tax benefits he demanded.

For the conservative chain Fox, the young woman has already become the great anathema. Among Democrats, the elite adore it and the moderates fear its effect. What everyone seems to agree on is that his has not been an accident. This week, due to congressional regulations, he had to withdraw the post-it colors on one side of the door. He left the other one. One of the messages, in round type, reads: “Keep fighting. We believe in what you do. “