Jerome Powell has admitted that the Federal Reserve he chairs cannot fix America’s housing problems, one of the main concerns of the population ahead of the November elections. Among Hispanics, according to the Census, up to 4.8 million have housing affordability problems. But there are no easy solutions. Powell said on Wednesday that all aspects of this issue are complex, but he was able to sum it all up in one idea: there is a housing shortage.

Behind this simple reality, contained in two words, lies a range of regulatory and zoning or land qualification difficulties, administrative issues, private interests, dynamics of exclusion and segregation, and crises due to the many years of lack of investment in public housing. For New York’s representative in Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, solutions must come from many places and must be bold. Hers and Minnesota Senator Tina Smith’s were presented this week.

This is the Homes Act 2024, a legislative proposal that would create a federal agency that, with public funds and loan guarantees, would finance affordable housing throughout the country. This authority would be like a public bank and a real estate investor for housing cooperatives, trusts community and other market alternatives.

In a debate focused on housing, organized by the Center for American Progress (CAP), the New York legislator lamented on Wednesday that the notion “that we can afford the house we live in is something radical when it was the norm until recently.” Ocasio-Cortez says that we need to bet on an alternative to a current model in which there are single mothers “competing against BlackRock [un gran gestor de inversiones] or an Airbnb investor to keep a roof over his family’s head.”

Ocasio-Cortez and Smith are betting that the United States will “build more than a million homes that are designed to meet a right and not as a raw material to be awarded to the largest supply.”

Their legislative proposal calls for part of these affordable homes to be for rent and others for purchase, so that families can build their own assets. Construction would include a high percentage for low- and very low-income families. Rents would never be above 25% of the income of tenants, who should not have to leave their homes to improve their situation. One of the objectives of this proposal is to create integrated communities where residents put down roots, can take their children to schools without having to continually change them, and can grow old in their homes. This model, they point out, is already working successfully in Vienna (Austria) and is very similar to that of the Electchester cooperative in Queens and the Co-op City in the Bronx in New York, the largest housing cooperative in the world.

Smith defended the cost of this proposal, recalling that housing is already subsidized and that this does not meet the needs of the entire population. The Minnesota senator recalled that mortgage deductions alone amount to some 30 billion dollars and that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are semi-public entities that guarantee 30-year mortgages.

These homes will not solve the problem nationwide, but Ocasio-Cortez hopes that it can be the seed of a public model, noting that local and state authorities have much more to do in this matter: they are the ones who control zoning and bureaucracy.

The National Association of Realtors estimates that four million new homes are needed to meet demand, an estimate that was understated by the participants at the CAP conference. Janine Lind of Enterprise Community Development put the housing shortage at seven million units. “And we don’t just have to build,” Lind said, “we also have to preserve what’s already built because we’re losing housing that was once affordable.”

In reality, it is affordable housing that is lacking. Dee Ross of National Low Income Housing explained that there is no such thing as affordability, that what was once affordable “is no longer affordable for low-income households.” “Housing is health care and you can’t always be in survival mode,” she explained.

The latest Census figures bear him out. More than 21 million renting households spend more than 30% of their income on the cost of shelter. This figure represents half of renters in the United States who are subject to this cost, indicating that, at more than a third of a household’s income, the cost of owning or renting is considered unaffordable. But in addition, a survey conducted for CAP reveals that 77% of voters believe that more housing is needed and that affordability is worsening.

In addition to zoning, bureaucracy and regulatory issues, or construction costs, Ross pointed out an issue that also needs to be addressed: that there is no discrimination when renting based on the source of payments such as public assistance (section 8), credit history, or race or ethnicity.