The most prominent congresswoman of the progressive wing of the Democrats, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, launched a passionate defense of Vice President Kamala Harris’s positions on the war in Gaza on Monday, targeting especially the left-wing groups of the party that are most skeptical of the Democratic presidential candidate. “Kamala wants a ceasefire, she wants the hostages to come home,” she said, in a speech during the prime time television broadcast of the party’s National Convention.

“We have before us a rare and precious opportunity to elect a president who will stand up for the middle classes, because she is middle class herself. She is willing to protect our reproductive rights, to fight corporate greed. She is a leader for a better future,” said the congresswoman from New York.

It was a way to heal wounds. By offering to speak at one of the most coveted moments of the Convention, the Democrats were reaching out to the left wing of the party, after months of friction over the war in Gaza and the hardening of immigration policy, among other reasons. And Ocasio-Cortez was trying to remove doubts about Harris among a left not necessarily completely convinced about the policies that the vice president would adopt if she won the November elections.

The New York representative, one of the first lawmakers to voice her support for Harris after Joe Biden dropped out of re-election last month, preceded former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, first lady Jill Biden and the president himself in her speech. She was greeted with a standing ovation from the audience who chanted her initials: “AOC!”

It was a very different treatment than the one she received four years ago at the virtual convention in 2020, where Democrats nominated Joe Biden as their candidate for the White House virtually, due to the restrictions on capacity forced by the pandemic. At that time, Ocasio-Cortez was only given a 90-second slot to speak, a slot she used to declare her support for Biden’s progressive rival in the primaries, Senator Bernie Sanders.

The gesture came on the same day that thousands of people marched past the United Center, the convention venue, to demand an end to the war in Gaza and an arms embargo against Israel, one of the major demands of the party’s progressive wing.

Progressives were dealt a blow this August with the defeat in hard-fought primaries of two of their most iconic congresswomen, Cori Bush of Missouri and New Yorker Jamaal Bowman. In both cases, the pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC had spent more than $25 million to support their rivals, prosecutor Wesley Bell and local official George Latimer, through aggressive advertising campaigns.